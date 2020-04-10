Google Pixel 4a specs leak alongside retail packaging

Google Pixel 4a, the successor to Pixel 3a, is set to launch soon. While it was expected to launch at I/O initially, the launch might happen in the coming weeks. With Google I/O 2020 now standing cancelled, the search giant might make an early announcement for the budget Pixel model. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has already appeared in leaks. Now, more details have emerged of the device that confirm complete specifications. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a leaked hands-on video hints at Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB RAM

First things first, the Pixel 4a retail packaging has ended up on Slashleaks. The leaked image gives us a look at the packaging as well as the phone itself. The design seems to be identical to last year’s Pixel 3a with one major change. This change comes in the form of a rear camera module, which mimics the layout of larger Pixel 4 series. In addition, 9to5Google has revealed complete specifications of the device. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a design and price revealed with a billboard: All you need to know

Most leaks so far have been linked to Pixel 4a but we expect to see Pixel 4a XL as well. The report confirms that Pixel 4a will have a unibody plastic design. It will sport a 5.81-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It will skip the Soli radar seen on Pixel 4 series and incorporate a punch hole display. The Pixel 4a is tipped to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile chipset with Adreno 618 GPU. It will also feature Google’s own Titan M security chip. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a appears in hands-on review ahead of launch; reveals key specifications

Google Pixel 4a: The best mid-range camera smartphone?>/h2>

Like last year, the Pixel 4a will skip on the Pixel Neural Core chipset. The report notes that the smartphone packs a 3,080mAh battery. It is tipped to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. However, previous leaks have hinted at a 64GB storage variant as well. It lacks Qi wireless charging support but will include an 18W USB Type-C fast charger in the box. However, the Pixel 4a series has never been hardware performance. It has always been about imaging and this year won’t be any different.

The Pixel 4a, unlike Pixel 4 series, will come with a single rear camera setup. The main camera is said to use a 12.2-megapixel sensor with autofocus and combination of OIS/EIS. It is also likely to have an identical 8-megapixel selfie camera from last year with an 84-degree field of view. The Pixel 4a will be available in Just Black and Barely Blue colors. It is not clear whether Google is still going with the oft leaked white color. The Pixel 4a does include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Pixel 4a will once again bring the best of Google to an affordable price segment. It will have the latest Google Assistant features, Now Playing support and three years of guaranteed updates. It is not clear when the device will make its official debut. However, it is likely to be available starting at $399 (around Rs 30,300) in the US. With the uncertainties caused by COVID-19, Google will be looking at key markets for this device.