Google Pixel 4a sold out in 30 minutes at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Google Pixel 4a sale started today on Flipkart as part of their Big Billion Day Specials sale. It comes in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India, and the company is selling it at a special price of Rs 29,999.

Google Pixel 4a

The all-new Google Pixel 4a sold out in 30 minutes in India. In a statement to Indian media on Friday, Google wrote its all-new Pixel 4a saw an unprecedented run at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale because the stocks of the smartphone were sold out in 30 minutes. Also Read - iPhone SE is a steal on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Motorola Razr and Samsung S20+ follow

“Google is working to bring more devices in India as quickly as possible, and will share updates on stocks as soon as it is available,” noted Google in its press statement. Also Read - Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990

Google Pixel 4a sale started today on Flipkart as part of their Big Billion Day Specials sale. It comes in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India, and the company is selling it at a special price of Rs 29,999. Google has noted that the price will get increased to the MRP of Rs 31,999 after the festive season. Also Read - Big Billion Days 2020: Flipkart to heat up smartphone market with 22 new launches, upgrade offers and more

Google Pixel 4a: Specifications, features

The Google Pixel 4a is equipped with a 5.81-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and HDR support. You get a modern punch-hole display design. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. There are budget handsets in the market that offer a 5,000mAh battery, but the new Google Pixel 4a features a small 3,140mAh battery with an 18W adapter. Google is claiming that users will get up to 24 hours of battery life.

It is being offered with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. For the photography department, the smartphone will pack a single 12.2-megapixel f/1.7 dual pixel phase detection at the back. It will offer support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and a 77-degree field of view. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree field of view. Users can shoot 1080p video at 30, 60, or 120fps; 720p videos at 30, 60, or 240fps and 4K videos at 30fps.

Camera features include Live HDR+, Dual Exposure Controls, Night Sight, and Portrait mode. The Pixel 4a smartphone has an Always-On Display and Now Playing features for the lock screen. It even comes with a Titan M Security Module. The device sports a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The device also has stereo speakers, but lacks wireless charging support.

