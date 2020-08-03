comscore Google Pixel 4a specifications leak hours before the launch | BGR India
Google Pixel 4a specifications leak just hours before the rumored launch event

Beyond the renders, we have also seen the retail box for the Pixel 4a surface online. However, let’s check out the leaked details regarding the Google Pixel 4a here.

  Published: August 3, 2020 1:11 PM IST
Google Pixel 4a render leak

Technology giant Google is all set to launch its much-anticipated smartphone, the Google Pixel 4a. The company is expected to reveal the smartphone on the global stage in a couple of hours. However, just hours before the official launch, details regarding the device have already leaked online. These include the complete specifications list, likely renders along with the possible pricing for the Google Pixel 4a. In addition, a number of new leaks have surfaced online regarding the Google Pixel 5. Beyond the renders, we have also seen the retail box for the Pixel 4a surface online. However, let’s check out the leaked details regarding the Google Pixel 4a here. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A to launch today: Here is all we know so far

Google Pixel 4a specifications, pricing, and renders leaked; details

Noted leaker Ishan Agarwal posted the information on his Twitter account with the help of another leaker with username ‘@samsungbloat’. We also got the render which is in line with the past renders that we have seen regarding the device. This includes one camera on the back in a square camera module and a punch-hole camera on the front. We also get a physical fingerprint sensor on the back along with the Google logo in the bottom half. The renders also showcase a colored power button on the right side of the device along with a volume rocker. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great cameras and long-lasting battery

Looking at the front, we get the punch hole camera on the top left corner. Google has also added a speaker grill on the top of the display with a thick chin at the bottom. The tweet noted that Pixel 4a will feature Snapdragon 730G with a 5.81-inch OLED display. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a 5G in works along with Pixel 4A, Pixel 5: New camera features also confirmed

Google Pixel 4a is reportedly launching on August 3; will challenge OnePlus Nord and iPhone SE 2020

Pixel 4a display will feature FHD+ resolution with HDR support, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Always on Display, and the “Now Playing” feature. The device will also come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage along with a 3140mAh battery. This leak also noted that the device will likely be priced at $349 in the United States. Google is expected to launch the 5G version of the device at $499 along with Pixel 5 in fall.

