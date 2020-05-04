Google Pixel 4A Geekbench listing spotted

As the launch of Google’s next Pixel device inches closer, the phone has now been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The new model spotted has the codename Sunfish and considering Google’s aquatic nomenclature for Pixel phones in the past, the new phone is strongly believed to be the Google Pixel 4A. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22; will compete with iPhone SE 2020

Running on Geekbench V4, the Pixel 4A scored a2529 in single-core and 6366 in multi-core. The page also gives away some of the key specifications of the upcoming phone. The Google Pixel 4A features Android 10 out of the box and will have 6GB RAM. There is an octa-core Qualcomm processor used on the phone with a base frequency of 1.8 GHz. The Google Pixel 4A could hence likely feature the Snapdragon 730 chipset, also seen on phones like the Poco X2 and the Redmi K20.

Google Pixel 4A: Expected specifications

While Geekbench didn't reveal much more, we have a few hints at what other elements the phone could feature. The Google Pixel 4A is also expected to feature a 5.81-inch OLED display with a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner. The FHD+ display smartphone will also feature a 3,080mAh battery along with an 18W fast charger.

The Google Pixel 4A is also expected to feature an 8-megapixel camera on the front and a square camera module on the back. This module is expected to house a 12-megapixel sensor along with an LED flash. The phone reportedly will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphones will likely come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. Further, they will likely be available in two color variants. These are ‘just black’ and ‘barely blue’.

The search giant was expected to introduce the budget smartphone at its annual I/O keynote. However, the annual developer conference, previously scheduled for between May 12 and May 14, has been canceled. As a result, the launch date of Pixel 4A was pushed.

With the Pixel 4A, Google is expected to challenge Apple’s second-generation iPhone SE. It is expected to be cheaper than Apple’s offering when it becomes official next month. In the US, both devices are expected to start at $399. The release date is said to have been spotted in the internal documents at Vodafone. It mentions a May 22 release date but we recommend taking this with a grain of salt.