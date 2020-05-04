comscore Google Pixel 4A Geekbench listing spotted | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 4A spotted on Geekbench, could feature the Snapdragon 730 chipset
News

Google Pixel 4A spotted on Geekbench, could feature the Snapdragon 730 chipset

News

The upcoming Google Pixel 4A is expected to be a mid-range phone that could compete against the iPhone SE 2020, a similar compact offering.

  • Published: May 4, 2020 12:20 PM IST
google pixel 4a render 3

As the launch of Google’s next Pixel device inches closer, the phone has now been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The new model spotted has the codename Sunfish and considering Google’s aquatic nomenclature for Pixel phones in the past, the new phone is strongly believed to be the Google Pixel 4A. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22; will compete with iPhone SE 2020

Running on Geekbench V4, the Pixel 4A scored a2529 in single-core and 6366 in multi-core. The page also gives away some of the key specifications of the upcoming phone. The Google Pixel 4A features Android 10 out of the box and will have 6GB RAM. There is an octa-core Qualcomm processor used on the phone with a base frequency of 1.8 GHz. The Google Pixel 4A could hence likely feature the Snapdragon 730 chipset, also seen on phones like the Poco X2 and the Redmi K20. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a complete specs leak alongside retail packaging: Check details

Watch: Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Google Pixel 4A: Expected specifications

While Geekbench didn’t reveal much more, we have a few hints at what other elements the phone could feature. The Google Pixel 4A is also expected to feature a 5.81-inch OLED display with a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner. The FHD+ display smartphone will also feature a 3,080mAh battery along with an 18W fast charger. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a leaked hands-on video hints at Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB RAM

The Google Pixel 4A is also expected to feature an 8-megapixel camera on the front and a square camera module on the back. This module is expected to house a 12-megapixel sensor along with an LED flash. The phone reportedly will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphones will likely come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. Further, they will likely be available in two color variants. These are ‘just black’ and ‘barely blue’.

The search giant was expected to introduce the budget smartphone at its annual I/O keynote. However, the annual developer conference, previously scheduled for between May 12 and May 14, has been canceled. As a result, the launch date of Pixel 4A was pushed.

Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22; will compete with iPhone SE 2020

Also Read

Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22; will compete with iPhone SE 2020

With the Pixel 4A, Google is expected to challenge Apple’s second-generation iPhone SE. It is expected to be cheaper than Apple’s offering when it becomes official next month. In the US, both devices are expected to start at $399. The release date is said to have been spotted in the internal documents at Vodafone. It mentions a May 22 release date but we recommend taking this with a grain of salt.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 4, 2020 12:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Check out top features
Photo Gallery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Check out top features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Check out top features

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Check out top features

Apple iPhone 12 could be cheaper than iPhone 11

News

Apple iPhone 12 could be cheaper than iPhone 11

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet listed for pre-order by Best Buy

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet listed for pre-order by Best Buy

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India on May 5: Offers, price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India on May 5: Offers, price

PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar changes teased in tour video

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar changes teased in tour video

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

OnePlus 8 Pro suffers from Black Crush display issue

Apple iPhone 12 could be cheaper than iPhone 11

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India on May 5: Offers, price

Google Pixel 4A Geekbench listing spotted

Aarogya Setu app may be pre-installed in new phones

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet listed for pre-order by Best Buy

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet listed for pre-order by Best Buy
Google Pixel 4A Geekbench listing spotted

News

Google Pixel 4A Geekbench listing spotted
Best Phone under 35000

Top Products

Best Phone under 35000
HBO Max will be available on Android phones, Chromecast and Android TVs

Entertainment

HBO Max will be available on Android phones, Chromecast and Android TVs
Here's how to turn on two-factor authentication for your Google account

How To

Here's how to turn on two-factor authentication for your Google account

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 4a स्मार्टफोन गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, मिल सकता है 6 जीबी रैम

जियो प्लेटफॉर्म्स में करोड़ों निवेश करेगी सिल्वर लेक, फेसबुक से भी ज्यादा लगाएगी पैसे

OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन की लाइव तस्वीर हुई लीक, जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Realme 5 Pro को OTA अपडेट के साथ April 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच मिला, कई बग्स भी फिक्स किए गए

Poco ने अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन को किया टीज, जल्द लॉन्च हो सकता है Poco F2

Latest Videos

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

News

OnePlus 8 Pro suffers from Black Crush display issue
News
OnePlus 8 Pro suffers from Black Crush display issue
Apple iPhone 12 could be cheaper than iPhone 11

News

Apple iPhone 12 could be cheaper than iPhone 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India on May 5: Offers, price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India on May 5: Offers, price
Google Pixel 4A Geekbench listing spotted

News

Google Pixel 4A Geekbench listing spotted
Aarogya Setu app may be pre-installed in new phones

News

Aarogya Setu app may be pre-installed in new phones