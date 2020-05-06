comscore Google Pixel 4A teased by hardware chief in new screenshot | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 4A teased by hardware chief ahead of May 22 launch
News

Google Pixel 4A teased by hardware chief ahead of May 22 launch

News

The Google Pixel 4A screenshot reveals a gap in the left part of the notifrication bar which confirms the presence of a punch-hole notch.

  • Published: May 6, 2020 3:11 PM IST
google pixel 4a render 3

The Google Pixel 4A is expected to launch later month on May 22. Ahead of the announcement, a Google executive has teased the device by posting a screenshot taken on the upcoming phone. Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services, Google, recently posted a screenshot to Twitter that was taken on the phone. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A spotted on Geekbench, could feature the Snapdragon 730 chipset

The Google Pixel 4A screenshot shows Rick’s Earth bade on Fitbit. While the content in the screenshot doesn’t really tease the device, it is the notification bar that confirms a few things we already knew about the tech giant’s upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22; will compete with iPhone SE 2020

Watch: Best Phones under 40000

The notification bar in the screenshot seems misaligned. One can clearly see a significant amount of space between the left edge of the screenshot and the clock. This gap is likely there to compensate for the front camera. Numerous leaks have pointed to the Google Pixel 4A having a punch-hole in the top-left corner. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a complete specs leak alongside retail packaging: Check details

In fact, there is no other Google Pixel phone so far that has a punch-hole in that position. Hence, the device that captured the screenshot must be the upcoming Google Pixel 4A. The fact that Rick Osterloh is the hardware chief and is probably using the Pixel 4A already confirms this further.

Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22; will compete with iPhone SE 2020

Also Read

Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22; will compete with iPhone SE 2020

Google Pixel 4A expected specifications

The leaks so far suggest that Pixel 4a will be equipped with a 5.81-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is expected to sport thin bezels with punch-hole display design housing an 8-megapixel selfie camera. This selfie camera is rumored to have an 84-degree field of view. It is likely to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and pack a 3,080mAh battery. On the back, it will feature a single 12-megapixel main shooter with OIS. This could be identical to the one seen on Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. A report also noted that the smartphone will be available starting €399 in Europe.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 6, 2020 3:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
News
OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
Xbox Series X gameplay trailers show Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other games

Gaming

Xbox Series X gameplay trailers show Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other games

Prince of Persia Redemption gameplay video from 2012 surfaces

Gaming

Prince of Persia Redemption gameplay video from 2012 surfaces

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

News

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

Telecom

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs

Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning

Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung patches zero-click security vulnerability

News

Samsung patches zero-click security vulnerability
Fitbit Heart Study kicks off ahead of ECG approval by FDA

Wearables

Fitbit Heart Study kicks off ahead of ECG approval by FDA
Google to make new streaming dongle | BGR India

News

Google to make new streaming dongle | BGR India
Android 11 DP4 released, first public beta to come on June 3

News

Android 11 DP4 released, first public beta to come on June 3
Best Mobile Phone under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ने ZenFone Max Pro M1 स्मार्टफोन के लिए दूसरा Android 10 बीटा अपडेट रिलीज किया

PUBG MOBILE 0.18.0 अपडेट Mad Miramar के साथ हुआ लाइव

LG ने लॉन्च किया धांसू स्मार्टफोन LG Velvet, जानिए क्या है कीमत

सैमसंग के इस स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है 150 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

दमदार बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च Huawei MediaPad T8 टैबलेट, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
News
OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

News

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone
Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs

News

Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs
Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning

News

Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning
Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera