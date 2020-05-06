The Google Pixel 4A is expected to launch later month on May 22. Ahead of the announcement, a Google executive has teased the device by posting a screenshot taken on the upcoming phone. Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services, Google, recently posted a screenshot to Twitter that was taken on the phone. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A spotted on Geekbench, could feature the Snapdragon 730 chipset

The Google Pixel 4A screenshot shows Rick's Earth bade on Fitbit. While the content in the screenshot doesn't really tease the device, it is the notification bar that confirms a few things we already knew about the tech giant's upcoming smartphone.

The notification bar in the screenshot seems misaligned. One can clearly see a significant amount of space between the left edge of the screenshot and the clock. This gap is likely there to compensate for the front camera. Numerous leaks have pointed to the Google Pixel 4A having a punch-hole in the top-left corner.

Earth badge on Fitbit! pic.twitter.com/TvUs4dYQF6 — Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) May 4, 2020

In fact, there is no other Google Pixel phone so far that has a punch-hole in that position. Hence, the device that captured the screenshot must be the upcoming Google Pixel 4A. The fact that Rick Osterloh is the hardware chief and is probably using the Pixel 4A already confirms this further.

Google Pixel 4A expected specifications

The leaks so far suggest that Pixel 4a will be equipped with a 5.81-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is expected to sport thin bezels with punch-hole display design housing an 8-megapixel selfie camera. This selfie camera is rumored to have an 84-degree field of view. It is likely to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and pack a 3,080mAh battery. On the back, it will feature a single 12-megapixel main shooter with OIS. This could be identical to the one seen on Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. A report also noted that the smartphone will be available starting €399 in Europe.