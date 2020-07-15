Google Pixel 4a to finally offer a trendy punch-hole display design

Earlier this month, Google Pixel 4a received BIS certification, which means that the device will soon be launched in India. Now, ahead of the official unveiling, the search giant has accidentally revealed the design of the device. An official render of the Google Pixel 4a has spotted on the company’s official store. The render suggests that the upcoming Google Pixel phone will finally offer a trendy punch-hole display design. Also Read - Google Maps Live View AR feature helps pinpoint your location in crowded areas

As you can see, the device won’t arrive with big bezels that we have seen on previous Google Pixel phones. The image shows that the Google Pixel 4a will launch in black color option. It will have a green power button and a single front-facing camera. At the back, there will only be one camera, which will be assisted by an LED flash. Additionally, on the back panel resembles its Pixel 4. Also Read - Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over reported $4 billion investment: Report

The new Google Pixel 4a will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will also feature a speaker grill on top. Besides, the handset was also recently spotted in IMDA listing. It mentioned that Pixel 4a will support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC among others. The search giant is expected to launch both 4G and 5G versions of the smartphone. Also Read - Google permits European users to see Play Store apps from other markets

Google Pixel 4a specifications (leaked)

According to rumors, this phone will sport a 5.8-inch Full-HD display and come packing with the Snapdragon 730 processor, paired with 4 or 6GB RAM. It will come with a single 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. It will get a 3,080mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging.

The phone reportedly will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. It will likely come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. With its expected price tag of under $400 (Rs 30,000 approx), the Pixel 4a will rival iPhone SE 2020 variant which made its debut in India last month.