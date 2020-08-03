comscore Google Pixel 4A to launch today: Here is all we know so far | BGR India
News

Google Pixel 4A to launch today: Here is all we know so far

News

Meanwhile, fresh leaks of the Google Pixel 4A and even Google Pixel 5 were spotted online recently.

  • Published: August 3, 2020 10:09 AM IST
Google Pixel 4a

(Photo credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

After months of leaks and speculation, the Google Pixel 4A will finally be launching today, August 3. The latest Google smartphone has already been delayed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we have had a number of leaks of the device so far, which was originally supposed to announced in May. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great cameras and long-lasting battery

The Google Pixel 4A will feature a 5.8-inch display along with a front-facing camera in a punch-hole enclosure. The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. There are two storage variants expected of the phone. One with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a 5G in works along with Pixel 4A, Pixel 5: New camera features also confirmed

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

In terms of optics, the Pixel 4A will be featuring a 12.2-megapixel rear camera with an 8-megapixel front camera. The Pixel 4A is also rumored to feature software-oriented features like Night Sight and portrait mode. Also Read - Adobe hires former Google Pixel engineer Marc Levoy to build a universal camera app

Meanwhile, fresh leaks of the Google Pixel 4A and even Google Pixel 5 were spotted online recently. The new leak comes from leakster Ishan Agarwal and shows both the Pixel phones next to each other, also hinting at 5G support on both devices. Note that the Google Pixel 4A 5G variant is different from the standard 4G variant.

As per the tipster, the smaller device on the left is the Pixel 4A and the larger device on the right is the Pixel 5, which features a colored power button. The Pixel 4A box package was also spotted in a YouTuber’s video. Check out the tweet below.

Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great cameras and long-lasting battery

Also Read

Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great cameras and long-lasting battery

The Google Pixel 4A is rumored to start at USD 399, which is the same price at which the Google Pixel 3A launched last year. However, the Google Pixel 4A’s availability in India remains up in the air as of now since we have to confirmation from Google after the Pixel 4 was not launched in India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 3, 2020 10:09 AM IST

