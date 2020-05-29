comscore Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone | BGR India
Google Pixel 4a XL leak shows the cancelled smartphone from all angles

Possibly canceled Google Pixel 4a XL leaks in full, with render images and specs.

  • Published: May 29, 2020 1:10 PM IST
Pixel-4a-XL

Photo: Pigtou

Google has been long rumored to be working on the Pixel 4a XL smartphone. Now, a leakster has revealed what appears to be images of the purported smartphone. The device would have been the successor version on the Pixel 3a XL and feature a similar design with the Pixel 4a from the front with a punch-hole display on the left. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready

If the leaked images are anything to go by, the phone would have featured a dual-camera setup at the back. Although, Google clearly canceled the model, given that it never made it to the public. However, the company is still pursuing the idea of launching its lite model, Pixel 4a. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A could be priced at $349, Pixel 5 at $699, reveals survey

It was earlier reported that Google could be working on two new Android devices, which would be aimed at the mid-range segment. One was the Pixel 4a, and the other is the Pixel 4a XL. However, the company has apparently canceled the latter, as reported by the source. But thanks to insiders, we can at least see what the XL version of the Pixel 4a might be. Numerous device renders have now leaked online, showcasing the smartphone from all sides. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a could be cheaper than Pixel 3a and offer twice the internal memory

Google Pixel 4a XL Features

According to the renders, the Google Pixel 4a XL has a front camera located on the upper left part of the screen, which reinforces its screen to body aspect ratio. On the back, Google had thought of a Dual configuration camera accompanied by improved software to get the best performance in its photographic section, the same thing it has done with the Pixel 4a.

Also, in the back, it has a fingerprint sensor close to its main camera module due to its dimensions. It sports a USB Type C port and stereo speakers at the bottom of the device. While on its opposite side, it features a 3.5 mm audio jack port for headphones. The Pixel 4a XL has 154.3 x 73.9 x 8.2 mm dimensions, so it would be even slightly smaller than its predecessor while having a larger screen size.

The device as a whole looks good; it corresponds to the style of the lineup. And almost does not raise a design question. So, these visualizations will not answer the question “Why the smartphone was canceled”. Google plans to launch Pixel 4a in July, but Pixel 4a XL will not be released.

  • Published Date: May 29, 2020 1:10 PM IST

