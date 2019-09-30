Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are set to launch in New York on October 15. The fourth generation Pixel devices are expected to be the first device being designed by the HTC team acquired by Google. Ahead of the launch, the search giant has made sure that it stays ahead of the rumor mill. The company first tweeted the rear design of the smartphone and then confirmed inclusion of Project Soli sensor module. With Pixel 4 series, Google will add facial recognition and gesture interface as well. However, this gesture-based interface will be limited to markets since it relies on advanced radar technology.

Now, a new report from XDA Developers reveals that Motion Sense, will work in 53 regions and support 23 media apps. The information about Motion Sense, Google’s name for Project Soli, comes via a pre-release APK. The feature will allow users to skip songs, snooze alarms and silence phone calls with gestures. The company has been working on Project Soli radar for a few years now. In order for it to work, Motion Sense needs to be certified with regulatory agencies of countries to transmit radio frequencies of that range. It has already been learnt that it won’t work in markets like India, Japan, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

The pre-release APK for Motion Sense has now revealed the complete list of regions and media apps that will be supported at the time of launch. It will work across 53 regions and support 23 media apps. This is higher than previous report which claimed support for 38 regions and 9 media apps. There is a possibility that Google will add support for more regions as soon as the device goes on sale. The list was reportedly found in an internal Google database and comes from a config called “mcc_whitelist”. The list of supported apps comes from a config called “media_app_whitelist”, both belonging to “oslo”, which is the codename for Motion Sense.

List of regions that will support Google Pixel 4’s Motion Sense

American Samoa

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Indian Ocean Territories (both MCCs are listed)

French Polynesia

Germany

Greece

Guadeloupe

Guam

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Korea

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Martinique

Netherlands

New Caledonia

Northern Mariana Islands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Romania

Saint Barthélemy

Saint Martin

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

United States Virgin Islands

Wallis and Futuna

List of media apps supported by Motion Sense

Amazon Music

Anghami

Apple Music

TIDAL Music

Wynk Music

iHeartRadio

MyMusic

Gaana Music

YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Hungama Music

JioSaavn

지니 뮤직 (Genie Music)

벅스 (Bugs Music)

Pandora

Napster Music

Shazam

SiriusXM

KKBOX

Spotify

Spotify Stations

Deezer Music Player

AWA

While India is not mentioned in the list of supported regions, the mention of apps like JioSaavn, Gaana, Hungama and Wynk shows the possibility. It is possible that Google is still working to gain necessary certifications but has already worked with app developers to enable support for gestures. It could also be possible that these apps are getting support for those who use it outside India. A leak from This is Tech Today has already detailed how Motion Sense gestures will work. The Pixel 4 has leaked so often in the past few weeks that there is little left to imagination.