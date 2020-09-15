comscore Google Pixel 5 launch event confirmed for Sept 30 | BGR India
News

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G launch date confirmed

News

Google has confirmed that along with the new Pixels, it will also announce the new Chromecast and smart speaker at the event.

  • Published: September 15, 2020 6:14 PM IST
Google PIxel 4A 5G

Google has finally given us a date for the launch of the new Pixel 5 smartphone. The company is set to host its launch event on September 30, where the new Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G will be announced. In addition to this, the event is likely to include the Google TV streaming dongle and a new Nest smart speaker. Also Read - Google Pixel 3 and 4 users complain about battery swelling

Google teased the launch of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 devices a few weeks back. The phone’s launch timeline was shared on the sidelines of the Pixel 4a launch in August. And multiple leaks since then have more or less confirmed the details about the upcoming devices. A Reddit user had posted a live image of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, giving us a glimpse at the back panel design. Also Read - Android 11 not rolling out to Google Pixel smartphones in India; Here’s why

Watch: OxygenOS 11: First Look

Google Pixel 5 leaked specifications

The Pixel 5 will come with an OLED panel and support a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to be powered by octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor. This chipset will get 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The new Pixel phone will also pack a dual rear camera setup, with a primary 12.2-megapixel camera and an ultra-wide lens. For selfies, there could be an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone might have a bigger 4,000mAh battery to support 5G networks. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a gets first custom ROM and kernel

In addition to the Pixels, Google is also going to announce the new Chromecast device. As per retailers quoted in this report, the device codenamed ‘Sabrina’ could get an interesting brand name. It says the product will be called ‘Google Chromecast with Google TV’. Google has catered to the streaming audience with Chromecast for many years.

google

But with the advent of streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku, the brand has lost its momentum. This new device is a definite addition to its lineup.

And finally, there will also be a smart speaker at the event. Few months back, we came across a Nest speaker in a leaked commercial. The design of that device will different from the previous speakers we’ve seen from Google. And most people expect that to be the last product at the launch event. For consumers in India, they are already aware that except for the Chromecast and the speaker, both the new Pixel phones will not be launching in the country.

Story Timeline

Published Date: September 15, 2020 6:14 PM IST
  • Published Date: September 15, 2020 6:14 PM IST

Google Pixel 4A 5G

Google Pixel 4A 5G
Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5

Best Sellers