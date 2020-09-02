Google Pixel 5 and 4A 5G passes FCC certification, launch expected soon

Google Pixel 5 has reached its final stage of launch cycle before going public in the coming weeks. The upcoming 5G phone – Google Pixel 5 – has passed the FCC certification, which suggests the launch is just around the corner. As per 9to5Google report, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G have made their way to FCC this week. The new model numbers indicated in the listing with support for 5G network confirm their presence with FCC. Also Read - Google Android TV dongle price leaked, could launch with Pixel 5

Google teased the launch of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 devices a few weeks back. The phone's launch timeline was shared on the sidelines of the Pixel 4a launch in August. And multiple leaks since then have more or less confirmed the details about the upcoming devices. a Reddit user has posted a live image of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, giving us a glimpse at the back panel design.

The image shows the Pixel 5 on the left and the Pixel 4a 5G on the right, both with a similar camera module and rear fingerprint reader. The two devices seem to have an identical square-shaped camera module. This setup includes two camera sensors, an unknown additional sensor as well as a flash. The cited source has also shared a few specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel phones.

Google Pixel 5 leaked specifications

The Pixel 5 will come with an OLED panel and support a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to be powered by octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor. This chipset will come paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As for the photography, there is a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 12.2-megapixel primary camera assisted by an ultra-wide lens. For selfies, there could be an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone might have a bigger 4,000mAh battery. But as you might be aware, Google confirmed that Pixel 5 won’t be coming to India.