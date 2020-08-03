Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a: All you need to know

Google has surprisingly announced both the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5 smartphones. The Google Pixel 4a is priced at$349, which is approximately Rs 26,100 in India and the 5G model will cost $499 (approximately Rs 37,500). The search giant will start shipping the 5G version of this phone and the Pixel 5 sometime this fall. If you are interested in the Google Pixel 4a, you will find all the official details here. It will soon be launched in India and will go on sale via Flipkart, as per the company’s teaser. Also Read - Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

The company hasn’t revealed any specifications or features of Pixel 5. The brand is only saying that this handset is “coming this fall” and it will offer support for 5G. We at least know which countries will get the Google Pixel 5. The list includes the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia. While the Google Pixel 4a is confirmed to launch in India soon, it is unknown whether the Pixel 5 will also be launched in the country. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

Watch: How to delete your Google account?

Google has teased the image of the upcoming Pixel 5, suggesting that it will offer a bigger display than the Pixel 4a (5G). The teaser hints that there will be a dual-camera setup at the back of the phone. The successor to the Google Pixel 4 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The chip is also powering the recently launched OnePlus Nord. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a specifications leak just hours before the rumored launch event

The Pixel 5 is likely to feature a modern punch-hole display, similar to the Pixel 4a. It is expected to arrive with more premium features, IP water rating, and wireless charging support. It is said to come with a reverse Battery Share feature, which was introduced during the Android 11 Developer Preview. The Pixel 5 will be launched with Android 11. While Google is yet to reveal the price of Pixel 5, it is being rumored that it won’t be too far from the $499 price segment.