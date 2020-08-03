comscore Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a: All you need to know
News

Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a: All you need to know

News

We at least know which countries will get the Google Pixel 5. The list includes the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

  • Published: August 3, 2020 9:59 PM IST
Google Pixel 5

Google has surprisingly announced both the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5 smartphones. The Google Pixel 4a is priced at$349, which is approximately Rs 26,100 in India and the 5G model will cost $499 (approximately Rs 37,500). The search giant will start shipping the 5G version of this phone and the Pixel 5 sometime this fall. If you are interested in the Google Pixel 4a, you will find all the official details here. It will soon be launched in India and will go on sale via Flipkart, as per the company’s teaser. Also Read - Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

The company hasn’t revealed any specifications or features of Pixel 5. The brand is only saying that this handset is “coming this fall” and it will offer support for 5G. We at least know which countries will get the Google Pixel 5. The list includes the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia. While the Google Pixel 4a is confirmed to launch in India soon, it is unknown whether the Pixel 5 will also be launched in the country. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

Watch: How to delete your Google account?

Google has teased the image of the upcoming Pixel 5, suggesting that it will offer a bigger display than the Pixel 4a (5G). The teaser hints that there will be a dual-camera setup at the back of the phone. The successor to the Google Pixel 4 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The chip is also powering the recently launched OnePlus Nord. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a specifications leak just hours before the rumored launch event

The Pixel 5 is likely to feature a modern punch-hole display, similar to the Pixel 4a. It is expected to arrive with more premium features, IP water rating, and wireless charging support. It is said to come with a reverse Battery Share feature, which was introduced during the Android 11 Developer Preview. The Pixel 5 will be launched with Android 11. While Google is yet to reveal the price of Pixel 5, it is being rumored that it won’t be too far from the $499 price segment.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 3, 2020 9:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook
News
Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook
Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

News

Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

News

Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

Realme XT update adds several new features

News

Realme XT update adds several new features

Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India

News

Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

Realme XT update adds several new features

Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

News

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook
Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

News

Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

News

Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart
Google Pixel 4a specifications leak just hours before the launch

News

Google Pixel 4a specifications leak just hours before the launch
Google Pixel 4A to launch today: Here is all we know so far

News

Google Pixel 4A to launch today: Here is all we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

Realme V5 फोन 5,000mAh बैटरी, 5 कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

OnePlus Nord Lite फोन ट्रिपल कैमरा और सिंगल पंच होल डिस्प्ले के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

Nokia C3 फोन Geekbench पर 3GB RAM और Android 10 के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, जानें डिटेल्स

Microsoft खरीदेगा TikTok को ! क्या आप फिर से इस्तेमाल करने लगेंगे TikTok?

Google Pixel 4a Launching Today: लॉन्स से पहले जानें गूगल के सस्ते फोन की कीमत, फीचर्स!

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook
News
Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook
Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

News

Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

News

Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart
Realme XT update adds several new features

News

Realme XT update adds several new features
Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India

News

Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers