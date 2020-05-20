Google Pixel 5 could be powered by Snapdragon 765 processor

Google’s upcoming Pixel 5 series is most likely going to be a mid-range device. This has been pointed out in a report which says the company could go with Snapdragon 765 processor from now. Google was highly expected to pack its next iPhone rival with Snapdragon 865 but chances of that are getting slim. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch could feature dedicated sensor for hand gestures, suggests new patent

The XDA-Developer report doesn’t want to confirm this development but it’s likely that Google has changed plans for the new Pixel. Using this processor could help Google price the Pixel 5 at much lower range than the upcoming iPhone 12 series. This way, Google can claim to be offering 5G connectivity without going overboard with the pricing. Something that has been criticised about its phone. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 could skip soli radar chip in 2020

This development comes few days after it was mentioned that Pixel 5 won’t be getting the soli radar chip. This chip was the main reason behind Pixel 4 not coming to India last year. The chip equipped with motion sense feature allowed you to operate the phone hands-free. In addition to this, the chip made sure the face recognition worked flawlessly on the phone. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a could be cheaper than Pixel 3a and offer twice the internal memory

Google Pixel 4a launch not far away

But before the Pixel 5, Google is going to launch the Pixel 4a next month. According to 9to5Google, the possible price of the phone is likely to be little lower than the cost of its previous version, the 3a. The phone will feature a 5.81-inch LCD screen with a 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution. It will have a punch-hole display design in the upper-left corner. It will come with the dual pixel sensor, and 3,080 mAh internal battery. In addition, the smartphone could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, paving the way for Pixel 5 to pick up the Snapdragon 765.

Google Pixel 4a could make its debut alongside Android 11 which is going to be unveiled via an online event in first week of June.