Google Pixel 5 could launch on September 30, suggests leak
News

Google Pixel 5 could launch on September 30, suggests leakster

News

Check out the latest update on the upcoming Google Pixel 5, including a leaked launch date and expected specifications.

  Published: August 20, 2020 11:57 AM IST
Google Pixel 5

Photo : Phonearena

The Google Pixel 5 is the next big launch in the Google Pixel series and a new leak suggests that the phone could launch on September 30. The new leak comes from trusted tipster Jon Prosser, who also accurately leaked the launch date of the Pixel 4A. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch renders reveal minimal design, deeper Google Assistant integration

As per the new leak, we could see the launch of the Google Pixel 5 in a green and black color on September 30. Also being announced on the same day is a black variant of the Google Pixel 4A 5G. Further, the leak also suggests we could see a white color variant of the Pixel 4A 5G in October. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 shows up with detailed specs on AI Benchmark website

Watch: Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Pixel 5 expected specifications

Coming back to Pixel 5, Google may stick to just a single model this year. There won’t be any XL model according to the leaks. Additionally, rumors have it that the 2020 flagship could ditch the Snapdragon 865 in favor of the more cost-effective Snapdragon 765G chip. The Snapdragon 865 is extremely expensive and Google could be looking to keep prices low with a low-end chip. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

Rest of the Pixel 5 could see upgrades over the older model everywhere else. Speculations suggest a bezel-less design similar to the Pixel 4A. The rear cameras could have two sensors just like the Pixel 4. Google may also be upgrading the battery capacity and may move to a 120Hz refresh rate display. Again, these are just speculations for now and we expect to learn more from leaks in the months to come.

Also Read

Also Read

Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

Pixel 4A coming to India

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4a (4G) price is set at $349, which is around Rs 26,100 in India. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 5G version of the Pixel 4a will be available later this fall with a price tag of $499 (approximately Rs 37,500). The company is yet to reveal the India launch date and price of the newly launched Google Pixel 4a. Google is expected to launch the new Pixel 4a phone in India in the coming weeks and it will be available via Flipkart, as per e-commerce site.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: August 20, 2020 11:57 AM IST

