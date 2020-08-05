comscore Google Pixel 5 could launch with 6.67-inch 120Hz display
The cited source says that the next Google Pixel phone will have a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. He also noted that this will be a 5G phone from the company.

  • Published: August 5, 2020 4:28 PM IST
The Google Pixel 5 will arrive this fall, alongside the Pixel 4a (5G). While the company is yet to confirm features, display insider and founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants Ross Young has revealed some information. The cited source says that the next Google Pixel phone will have a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. He also noted that this will be a 5G phone from the company. Also Read - Google Files gets pin-protected Safe Folder feature to store private files

The display will be supplied by Samsung Display and BOE. This could be the upcoming Google Pixel 5 phone. The Google Pixel 4 was launched with a 5.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. So, the company could now offer the Google Pixel 5 with a bigger display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a trend these days. It is being rumored that the search giant has no plans to launch Pixel 5 XL this year. Hence, this could likely be Pixel 5 (5G) with a big display. Also Read - Google rolls out AirDrop-like file sharing feature for Android

Watch: How to delete your Google account?

In case you are wondering, no this couldn’t be Google Pixel 4a (5G) as the company’s Pixel A series is a budget line up. The standard Google Pixel 4a, which was recently launched, doesn’t even come with a 90Hz screen. It features a 5.81-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Google recently teased the image of the new Pixel phones, and the bigger one is said to be Pixel 5. The teaser hints that there will be a dual-camera setup at the back of the phone. Also Read - WhatsApp university endangered with Search the Web: Here’s how it stops fake news

The successor to the Google Pixel 4 is rumored to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The chip is also powering the recently launched OnePlus Nord. The Pixel 5 is likely to feature a modern punch-hole display, similar to the Pixel 4a. It is expected to arrive with more premium features, IP water rating, and wireless charging support. It is said to come with a reverse Battery Share feature, which was introduced during the Android 11 Developer Preview. While Google is yet to reveal the price of Pixel 5, it is being rumored that it won’t be too far from the $499 price segment.

  • Published Date: August 5, 2020 4:28 PM IST

