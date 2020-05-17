Google Pixel 5 could skip soli radar chip in 2020

Google is likely to skip using soli radar chip on the Pixel 5 this year. This has been mentioned by 9to5Google in its latest report. This chip was the main reason behind Pixel 4 not coming to India last year. The chip equipped the Pixel 4 with motion sense feature which allowed you to operate the phone hands-free. In addition to this, the chip made sure the face recognition worked flawlessly on the Pixel 4. But the radar chip works on frequency which is not allowed in the country. This meant Google was unable to launch the Pixel 4 series in the country. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a could be cheaper than Pixel 3a and offer twice the internal memory

In a statement, Google spokesperson had said, “Google has a wide range of products that we make available in different regions around the world. We determine availability based on a variety of factors, including local trends, and product features. We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India.” Also Read - Google Pixel's camera guru left the company amidst rumors of delayed Pixel 4a launch

But since the Pixel 5 won’t come with the chip, we’re hopeful that Google makes sure the upcoming phone looks at offering basic features first. Many complained about the battery life on the Pixel 4, and the phone was becoming hard to use, with multiple issues reported. We’re excited to see what Pixel 5 will offer this year. The Google Pixel 4 came with a 5.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, got a bigger 6.3-inch OLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Pixel 5 to launch with reverse wireless charging feature, hidden Android 11 code reveals

Both were powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset. While the standard variant featured a 2,800mAh battery, the bigger version packs a 3,700mAh battery under the hood. These were considered inadequate for the features on offer. But before the Pixel 5, Google will be launching the mid-range Pixel 4a which will compete with Apple iPhone SE 2020.

