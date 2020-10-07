Google Pixel 5 made its debut few days back. This is one of the first Pixel phone to support 5G connectivity. But as you might know, the model will not be launching in India for various reasons. So, it’s unlikely we’ll get to experience the device in the country anytime soon. Having said that, a new report has come out this week, which shares an interesting piece of trivia about the Pixel 5. Also Read - Google Pixel phones get October 2020 security patch

During the launch of the phone, many people were unable to notice the front-facing speakers. Where could they possibly be? Turns out, Google has put them under the display. Yes, and this is probably the first time Google using is using this feature in one of its products. This key observation was noticed in a hands-on video by a UK-based YouTuber, who managed to show us a detailed diagram of the parts available on the Pixel 5. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a India launch on October 17: Check specifications, features

In the video, you can clearly see the phone does not pack any bezels around the screen. Which is usually the spot where you have the speakers. And this confirms the Google Pixel 5 comes with speakers under the display. Strangely, Google didn’t highlight this part during the event last week. While most brands have looked at putting the front camera under the display, Google Pixel 5 has gone one step ahead and managed to fit the speaker itself. This is no small feat from the brand. And we’re probably going to see more companies follow this trend from now. Also Read - Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G announced: 5G, wide-angle cameras, big batteries and more

Google brings Night Mode to Android Go phones

The company is giving Android Go devices some new power. Go users can upgrade the Camera app on the phone to use Night Mode. For now, the feature is available to those with Nokia 1.3, Wiko Y61 and Wiko Y81 phones. Night Mode on the regular Pixel phone is widely used, and its results have impressed many over the years. So, for Google to bring this feature to low-end devices is an interesting move.

