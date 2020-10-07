comscore Google Pixel 5 comes with under-display front speaker | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 5 comes with under-display speaker, hands-on video confirms
News

Google Pixel 5 comes with under-display speaker, hands-on video confirms

News

Google launched the Pixel 5 few days back and this is the first from the brand to support 5G connectivity.

  • Published: October 7, 2020 6:19 PM IST
Google Pixel 5 Mint Green

Google Pixel 5 made its debut few days back. This is one of the first Pixel phone to support 5G connectivity. But as you might know, the model will not be launching in India for various reasons. So, it’s unlikely we’ll get to experience the device in the country anytime soon. Having said that, a new report has come out this week, which shares an interesting piece of trivia about the Pixel 5. Also Read - Google Pixel phones get October 2020 security patch

During the launch of the phone, many people were unable to notice the front-facing speakers. Where could they possibly be? Turns out, Google has put them under the display. Yes, and this is probably the first time Google using is using this feature in one of its products. This key observation was noticed in a hands-on video by a UK-based YouTuber, who managed to show us a detailed diagram of the parts available on the Pixel 5. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a India launch on October 17: Check specifications, features

In the video, you can clearly see the phone does not pack any bezels around the screen. Which is usually the spot where you have the speakers. And this confirms the Google Pixel 5 comes with speakers under the display. Strangely, Google didn’t highlight this part during the event last week. While most brands have looked at putting the front camera under the display, Google Pixel 5 has gone one step ahead and managed to fit the speaker itself. This is no small feat from the brand. And we’re probably going to see more companies follow this trend from now. Also Read - Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G announced: 5G, wide-angle cameras, big batteries and more

Google to disable face retouching features on Pixel phones and Camera app

Also Read

Google to disable face retouching features on Pixel phones and Camera app

Google brings Night Mode to Android Go phones

The company is giving Android Go devices some new power. Go users can upgrade the Camera app on the phone to use Night Mode. For now, the feature is available to those with Nokia 1.3, Wiko Y61 and Wiko Y81 phones. Night Mode on the regular Pixel phone is widely used, and its results have impressed many over the years. So, for Google to bring this feature to low-end devices is an interesting move.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 7, 2020 6:19 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020
News
Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020
Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

News

Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

News

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why

Xbox Series S to get Rs 5,000 discount on Flipkart

Gaming

Xbox Series S to get Rs 5,000 discount on Flipkart

Most Popular

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review

Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review: Health tracking in style

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 review: Now it monitors wellness too

Motorola Razr 5G first impressions: Polished and ready for the world

Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020

Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why

Realme launches three audio products in India: Check price and features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

News

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker
Google Pixel phones receive October security update with bug fixes

News

Google Pixel phones receive October security update with bug fixes
Samsung unlikely to offer under-display camera on Galaxy S21

News

Samsung unlikely to offer under-display camera on Galaxy S21
Google's Camera Go app gets support for Night Mode on affordable phones

News

Google's Camera Go app gets support for Night Mode on affordable phones
Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

News

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

हिंदी समाचार

वोडाफोन आइडिया (Vi) की दमदार वापसी, नई दिल्ली में मिल रही बेहतरीन 4G Download-Upload स्पीड

UBON ने बाहुबली एक्टर राणा दुग्गुबती को बनाया अपना ब्रांड एम्बेसेडर

रियलमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Smart SLED TV और 100W साउंडबार, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Tecno Camon 16 स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगी कीमत

64MP कैमरा, 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ Samsung Galaxy F41 कल होगा भारत में लॉन्च, Realme 7i से होगा सीधा मुकाबला

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020
News
Samsung, Huawei and Apple lead global smartphone shipment in Q2 2020
Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app

News

Facebook Portal TV now supports Netflix app
Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker

News

Google Pixel 5 smartphone packs an under-display front speaker
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users will get security updates every quarter now, here's why
Realme launches three audio products in India: Check price and features

News

Realme launches three audio products in India: Check price and features

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers