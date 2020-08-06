The Pixel 4A was just announced globally and it is generating mixed reviews. Google also took the stage to confirm a Pixel 4A 5G and the Pixel 5 flagship as well. These phones will, however, do not have a launch date yet. The usual launch timelines cannot be expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Google will make it available for sale in India by October and that’s when the Pixel 5 can be expected too globally. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 could launch with 6.67-inch 120Hz display

Yes, the Google Pixel 5 has a probably launch date and it is out due to Google's own mistake. As reported by 9To5Google, a Twitter user spotted a recent announcement on Google's French website. The blog post talked about a pre-order date for the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5. Although it was removed later on, Google was late in hiding the October 8 pre-order date. This means the new model is coming in October, if everything goes right for Google.

The Pixel 4A was originally supposed to come out two months ago but it was delayed until August 3. The delays have been mostly due to the pandemic across the globe. It seems that Google has everything on track for the Pixel 5 and that will end up in its usual launch timeline of October. The pre-order date of October 8 could suggest a launch date of the same. Additionally, Google could announce it on October 4, which is when a new Pixel has come out every year.

You should not get your hopes too high though. Looking at the delays for the Pixel 4A, the Pixel 5 could also suffer the same. Delays for high profile launches could be there in the last quarter of 2020. Apple’s 2020 iPhone 12 series could also be delayed until November this year owing to the COVID-19 delays. The iPhone 12 may spawn four models this year instead of the usual three.

Pixel 5 expected specifications

Coming back to the Pixel 5, Google may stick to just a single model this year. There won’t be any XL model according to the leaks. Additionally, rumours have it that the 2020 flagship could ditch the Snapdragon 865 in favour of the more cost-effective Snapdragon 765G chip. The Snapdragon 865 is extremely expensive and Google could be looking to keep prices low with a low-end chip.

Rest of the Pixel 5 could see upgrades over the older model everywhere else. Speculations suggest a bezel-less design similar to the Pixel 4A. The rear cameras could have two sensors just like the Pixel 4. Google may also be upgrading the battery capacity and may move to a 120Hz refresh rate display. Again, these are just speculations for now and we expect to learn more from leaks in the months to come.

