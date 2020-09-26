Google Pixel 5 launch delayed to Oct 15

If there is another phone that is getting all the hype right now beside the awaited iPhone 12 series, it is the Google Pixel 5. While all fingers have pointed towards a 5G-enabled version of the Google Pixel 5 to launch on September 30 alongside the Google Pixel 4A 5G, a new leak brings some bad news for people wanting to buy the phone. Also Read - Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak: Mint Green color, Snapdragon 765G, and more

As per a new leak by Jon Prosser, the Google Pixel 5 will only go up for pre-order on September 30. The actual launch of the phone, as Prosser suggests, will be on October 15. Meanwhile, similar information on the Google Pixel 4A 5G is even worse. The 4A 5G goes up for preorder on September 30, but will reportedly not be available for purchase until November 19, more than a month after the pre-order date. Meanwhile, a rumored white color-variant of the Pixel 4A 5G has been delayed entirely to 2021, and could very well be canceled along the way.

Pixel 5 5G

(Just Black & Subtle Sage)

– Preorder: Sep 30

– Launch: October 15

Pixel 4a 5G (Just Black)

– Preorder: Sep 30

– Launch: Nov 19 Pixel 4a 5G (Clearly White)

– Delayed to 2021 😂

(Will most likely be canceled altogether) pic.twitter.com/Qh4L0TZ3Ry — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 25, 2020

Google Pixel 5 leaks

The Pixel 5 is the flagship for 2020 from Google and the leaks show a few radical choices it made. Gone is the Snapdragon 800 series chip and in its place is a 765G 5G chip from Qualcomm. The phone will have 8GB RAM as well as 128GB storage. The display itself will measure 6-inches and use a 90Hz OLED panel. The renders show a bezel-less design with a camera cutout similar to the Pixel 4a. However, the chin is almost non-existent. Google has also ditched the color-pop power button on Pixel 5.

Gorilla Glass 6 will protect the front and back. Google is going back to a capacitive fingerprint sensor at the back of the device. The same camera setup from the Pixel 4a 5G is here but the ultrawide camera is upgraded to a 16-megapixel unit. The main camera gains Optical Image Stabilization as well. It can record videos at 4K up to 60 fps.

The Pixel 5 will rely on a 4050mAh battery along with support for the 18W fast charging system. The leak also suggests wireless charging and reverse wireless charging present on the Pixel 5. Google is offering a dual speaker stereo setup, a USB-C port, and IP68 water resistance. The phone will have a single SIM card slot as well as an eSIM slot. Despite all the tech, the Pixel 5 weighs 150 grams on the scale, almost as much as the iPhone SE 2020. However, it will carry a price tag of Euro 629.