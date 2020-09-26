comscore Google Pixel 5 launch delayed to Oct 15 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 5 launch delayed to Oct 15, Pixel 4A 5G delayed to Nov 19
News

Google Pixel 5 launch delayed to Oct 15, Pixel 4A 5G delayed to Nov 19

News

Google Pixel 5 is the flagship for 2020 from Google and the leaks show a few radical choices it made. Gone is the Snapdragon 800 series chip and in its place is a 765G 5G chip from Qualcomm.

  • Published: September 26, 2020 10:26 AM IST
Google Pixel 5 Mint Green

Source: Evan Blass

If there is another phone that is getting all the hype right now beside the awaited iPhone 12 series, it is the Google Pixel 5. While all fingers have pointed towards a 5G-enabled version of the Google Pixel 5 to launch on September 30 alongside the Google Pixel 4A 5G, a new leak brings some bad news for people wanting to buy the phone. Also Read - Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak: Mint Green color, Snapdragon 765G, and more

As per a new leak by Jon Prosser, the Google Pixel 5 will only go up for pre-order on September 30. The actual launch of the phone, as Prosser suggests, will be on October 15. Meanwhile, similar information on the Google Pixel 4A 5G is even worse. The 4A 5G goes up for preorder on September 30, but will reportedly not be available for purchase until November 19, more than a month after the pre-order date. Meanwhile, a rumored white color-variant of the Pixel 4A 5G has been delayed entirely to 2021, and could very well be canceled along the way. Also Read - Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G launch date confirmed

Watch: MIUI 12: Here’s the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Google Pixel 5 leaks

The Pixel 5 is the flagship for 2020 from Google and the leaks show a few radical choices it made. Gone is the Snapdragon 800 series chip and in its place is a 765G 5G chip from Qualcomm. The phone will have 8GB RAM as well as 128GB storage. The display itself will measure 6-inches and use a 90Hz OLED panel. The renders show a bezel-less design with a camera cutout similar to the Pixel 4a. However, the chin is almost non-existent. Google has also ditched the color-pop power button on Pixel 5.

Gorilla Glass 6 will protect the front and back. Google is going back to a capacitive fingerprint sensor at the back of the device. The same camera setup from the Pixel 4a 5G is here but the ultrawide camera is upgraded to a 16-megapixel unit. The main camera gains Optical Image Stabilization as well. It can record videos at 4K up to 60 fps.

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak: Mint Green color, Snapdragon 765G, and more

Also Read

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak: Mint Green color, Snapdragon 765G, and more

The Pixel 5 will rely on a 4050mAh battery along with support for the 18W fast charging system. The leak also suggests wireless charging and reverse wireless charging present on the Pixel 5. Google is offering a dual speaker stereo setup, a USB-C port, and IP68 water resistance. The phone will have a single SIM card slot as well as an eSIM slot. Despite all the tech, the Pixel 5 weighs 150 grams on the scale, almost as much as the iPhone SE 2020. However, it will carry a price tag of Euro 629.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 26, 2020 10:26 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 4A 5G

Google Pixel 4A 5G
Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Nubia Watch to be available globally in October
Wearables
Nubia Watch to be available globally in October
Intel announces 11th Gen processors for Chromebooks

Laptops

Intel announces 11th Gen processors for Chromebooks

Google Pixel 5 launch delayed to Oct 15

News

Google Pixel 5 launch delayed to Oct 15

Realme TV 55-inch model coming with SLED?

Smart TVs

Realme TV 55-inch model coming with SLED?

How to change language settings on Facebook or Instagram?

How To

How to change language settings on Facebook or Instagram?

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Look and Hands-on

Redmi 9 Review

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Google Pixel 5 launch delayed to Oct 15

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

WhatsApp cannot read you chats, assures company officially

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite launches at a price of Rs 2,999

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 5 launch delayed to Oct 15

News

Google Pixel 5 launch delayed to Oct 15
Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak

News

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak
Google new Nest speaker, Chromecast dongle official images leaked

News

Google new Nest speaker, Chromecast dongle official images leaked
Google Pixel 5, new Chromecast set to launch on 30 September

News

Google Pixel 5, new Chromecast set to launch on 30 September
OnePlus Nord sale at 2 pm today via Amazon; check details

News

OnePlus Nord sale at 2 pm today via Amazon; check details

हिंदी समाचार

बदल जाएगा आपका Android TV, जल्द ही नए फीचर्स के साथ मिलेगा Android 11 का अपडेट

WhatsApp पर स्पॉट हुआ Expiring Media फीचर, खुद-ब-खुद डिलीट हो जाएंगी फोटो, वीडियो

Realme ने टीज किया दुनिया का पहला SLED 4K स्मार्ट टीवी, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord के लिए अब नहीं करना पड़ेगा इंतजार, ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध

Samsung Galaxy A72 स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है पेंटा रियर कैमरा, जानिए क्या हैं डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi 9 Camera Review
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

News

Google Pixel 5 launch delayed to Oct 15
News
Google Pixel 5 launch delayed to Oct 15
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup
WhatsApp cannot read you chats, assures company officially

News

WhatsApp cannot read you chats, assures company officially
Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak

News

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite launches at a price of Rs 2,999

News

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite launches at a price of Rs 2,999

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers