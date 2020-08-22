comscore Google Pixel 5 leaked render appears revealing full design | BGR India
Google Pixel 5 leaked render appears revealing full design

The Google Pixel 5 is expected to launch on September 30, as per a recent tip off from a leakster.

  Published: August 22, 2020 2:42 PM IST
Pixel 5 is a new smartphone from Google, which is on its way and is expected to launch soon alongside the Pixel 4a 5G that was recently spotted on the listing of AI Benchmark. The exact launch schedule is still unknown, but now the Pixel 5 has appeared in new render images to give us a glimpse into its design. Also Read - Google Chrome testing new platform to stream all video services

Based on CAD-based posted by PriceBaba and @Onleaks, it is revealed that the Google Pixel 5 will come with a punch-hole design. It is similar to what we found on the Google Pixel 4a smartphone. Even the rear camera setup looks the same. Where we can see a square camera module placed in the top left corner. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 could launch on September 30, suggests leakster

In a square camera module, the Pixel 5 will house maybe two cameras accompanied by an LED flash and an unknown third sensor. Along with that, there’s also a fingerprint sensor for added security. The distinctive “G” logo is still positioned at the bottom. We also see some buttons for the volume rocker and power key on the right side along with the SIM card tray on the left and a 3.5mm headphone jack placed on top. Meanwhile, the lower area will be a place for the USB Type-C port paired with dual speakers. Also Read - Mozilla extends deal to use Google Search as default on Firefox browser

Pixel 5 Specifications Leaked

As for the specifications, Google Pixel 5 is likely to come with a 5.7 or 5.8-inch screen. It will use an OLED panel that offers QHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has dimensions of 144.7 x 70.4 and is 8.1mm thick. The Pixel 5 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, as revealed by the AI ​​Benchmark.

It certainly supports 5G connectivity by pairing it with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a 3,080 mAh battery to keep it running all day long. The render above shows the device in black. However, other reports say that the Google Pixel 5 smartphone will also come in a green color variant.

Expected to Launch On September 30

Google has said that the Pixel 5 will be available in many regions. Including the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia. Moreover, the latest leak from a tipster named Jon Prosser speculates that Google can launch the Pixel 5 on September 30, along with the 5G version of the Pixel 4a.

Best Sellers