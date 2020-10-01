comscore Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G announced but you shouldn't care | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G announced: 5G, wide-angle cameras, big batteries and more
News

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G announced: 5G, wide-angle cameras, big batteries and more

News

Google has taken the wraps off of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G for select international markets. The Pixel 5 is relying on a midrange Snapdragon 765G chip but getting advanced camera features.

  • Published: October 1, 2020 9:41 AM IST
Pixel 5 rear

The next-generation Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are now official. Unlike previous years, Google is putting more emphasis on the experiences rather than the specifications. For starters, both phones are relying on a midrange Snapdragon 765G chip, which is the same chip on a OnePlus Nord. However, the software experiences are promised to be better than previous generations. And as usual, the Pixel 5 gets further improvements in cameras. Also Read - Google ने Play Store से हटाए 17 खतरनाक ऐप्स, कहीं आपके फोन में भी तो नहीं है इंस्टॉल!

Yes, we say “cameras” because the Pixel 5 has two cameras at the rear. The Pixel 4 had dual cameras too but Pixel ditches the telephoto camera for a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Same is the case for the Pixel 4a 5G that gains the 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both phones are using bigger batteries than before. Before you excited, none of these phones are coming to India. Google has reserved only the Pixel 4a for India that will be launching mid-October. Also Read - Google Meet non-paid users to get 60 minute limit from 30 September

WATCH: Redmi 9 Camera Review

Pixel 5: What’s new?

Google has taken a new approach to the Pixel 5. Instead of going for the Snapdragon 865 to make it extremely expensive, Google is using a midrange Snapdragon 765G chip with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is the same chip that you find on the OnePlus Nord but you are paying $699 for it. However, the Pixel 5 is packed with flagship-grade features, with all of them focusing on the user experience. Also Read - How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide

Pixel phones are known for the camera and the Pixel 5 improves upon that. The main camera is still using a 12.2-megapixel sensor with 1.4um pixels. This camera relies on computational photography to get the best out of it. Night Sight is back along with a new portrait lighting effect to change the angle of lighting. A cinematic panning for the video shooting is also added. You can record 4K videos at 60 fps and there’s OIS onboard for stability.

Google Pixel 5 Mint Green

The second camera is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. This camera also gets the benefits of computational photography.

As for the display, the Pixel 6 gets a new 6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The top of the display only has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The bezels are shrunk to almost non-existent and there’s no chin. The rest of the body is made of aluminum and a type of resin to allow for wireless charging. There’s IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

The 4080mAh battery is the biggest one on a Pixel device yet. This is charged by an 18W fast-charging system via a USB-C port. There’s wireless charging, as mentioned, and reverse wireless charging too. If you didn’t notice already, the Pixel Imprint fingerprint sensor is back.

Pixel 4a 5G: Anything new?

Google also announced the Pixel 4a 5G at the event. This phone uses the same Snapdragon 765G chip but gets lesser 6GB RAM. The display measures 6.2-inches, which is slightly bigger than the Pixel 5. It too uses an OLED panel but is limited to a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The cameras at the back are the same as the Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 4a 5G black

Budget OnePlus Buds Z wireless earphones expected to launch soon: Check details

Also Read

Budget OnePlus Buds Z wireless earphones expected to launch soon: Check details

What’s different is the battery capacity. The Pixel 4a 5G only gets to use a 3885mAh battery coupled to 18W fast charging. There’s no support for wireless charging here. The body is made of plastic instead of metal. You, however, get a 3.5mm headphone jack which the Pixel 5 lacks. Google is asking a price of $500 for the Pixel 4a 5G.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 1, 2020 9:41 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 4A 5G

Google Pixel 4A 5G
Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 10 5G could launch with Snapdragon 750G
News
Redmi Note 10 5G could launch with Snapdragon 750G
WhatsApp Web: How to read messages without actually opening the chat

News

WhatsApp Web: How to read messages without actually opening the chat

Redmi Beat Drop product launch event on October 7

News

Redmi Beat Drop product launch event on October 7

Amazfit Neo launched: Price in India, features

News

Amazfit Neo launched: Price in India, features

OnePlus 8T with Android 11 spotted on Geekbench: Check details

News

OnePlus 8T with Android 11 spotted on Geekbench: Check details

Most Popular

Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

Dell Alienware m15 R3 Review

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Motorola E7 Plus review: Best cameras under Rs 10,000

Realme C15 review

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G announced but you shouldn't care

Redmi Note 10 5G could launch with Snapdragon 750G

WhatsApp Web: How to read messages without actually opening the chat

Redmi Beat Drop product launch event on October 7

Amazfit Neo launched: Price in India, features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G announced but you shouldn't care

News

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G announced but you shouldn't care
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Amazon Luna launches as new game streaming service

News

Amazon Luna launches as new game streaming service
Google Meet unlimited video meeting offer ends on 30 September: Check details

News

Google Meet unlimited video meeting offer ends on 30 September: Check details
How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9i की सेल आज, बड़ी डिस्प्ले और दमदार बैटरी वाला फोन Rs. 923 की EMI पर खरीदें

POCO M2 Pro और Redmi Note 9 Pro Max को भारत में मिला MIUI 12 अपडेट, ये फीचर्स हुए इंप्रूव

799 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में Truke Fit ईयरफोन्स हुए लॉन्च, एक बार चार्ज करने पर मिलेगा 100 घंटे का म्यूजिक प्ले बैक

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro और Mi 10T Lite स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Vivo X50e 5G स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 765G SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi 9 Camera Review

News

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G announced but you shouldn't care
News
Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G announced but you shouldn't care
Redmi Note 10 5G could launch with Snapdragon 750G

News

Redmi Note 10 5G could launch with Snapdragon 750G
WhatsApp Web: How to read messages without actually opening the chat

News

WhatsApp Web: How to read messages without actually opening the chat
Redmi Beat Drop product launch event on October 7

News

Redmi Beat Drop product launch event on October 7
Amazfit Neo launched: Price in India, features

News

Amazfit Neo launched: Price in India, features

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers