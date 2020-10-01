Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G announced but you shouldn't care

The next-generation Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are now official. Unlike previous years, Google is putting more emphasis on the experiences rather than the specifications. For starters, both phones are relying on a midrange Snapdragon 765G chip, which is the same chip on a OnePlus Nord. However, the software experiences are promised to be better than previous generations. And as usual, the Pixel 5 gets further improvements in cameras. Also Read - Google ने Play Store से हटाए 17 खतरनाक ऐप्स, कहीं आपके फोन में भी तो नहीं है इंस्टॉल!

Yes, we say "cameras" because the Pixel 5 has two cameras at the rear. The Pixel 4 had dual cameras too but Pixel ditches the telephoto camera for a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Same is the case for the Pixel 4a 5G that gains the 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both phones are using bigger batteries than before. Before you excited, none of these phones are coming to India. Google has reserved only the Pixel 4a for India that will be launching mid-October.

Pixel 5: What’s new?

Google has taken a new approach to the Pixel 5. Instead of going for the Snapdragon 865 to make it extremely expensive, Google is using a midrange Snapdragon 765G chip with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is the same chip that you find on the OnePlus Nord but you are paying $699 for it. However, the Pixel 5 is packed with flagship-grade features, with all of them focusing on the user experience. Also Read - How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide

Pixel phones are known for the camera and the Pixel 5 improves upon that. The main camera is still using a 12.2-megapixel sensor with 1.4um pixels. This camera relies on computational photography to get the best out of it. Night Sight is back along with a new portrait lighting effect to change the angle of lighting. A cinematic panning for the video shooting is also added. You can record 4K videos at 60 fps and there’s OIS onboard for stability.

The second camera is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. This camera also gets the benefits of computational photography.

As for the display, the Pixel 6 gets a new 6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The top of the display only has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The bezels are shrunk to almost non-existent and there’s no chin. The rest of the body is made of aluminum and a type of resin to allow for wireless charging. There’s IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

The 4080mAh battery is the biggest one on a Pixel device yet. This is charged by an 18W fast-charging system via a USB-C port. There’s wireless charging, as mentioned, and reverse wireless charging too. If you didn’t notice already, the Pixel Imprint fingerprint sensor is back.

Pixel 4a 5G: Anything new?

Google also announced the Pixel 4a 5G at the event. This phone uses the same Snapdragon 765G chip but gets lesser 6GB RAM. The display measures 6.2-inches, which is slightly bigger than the Pixel 5. It too uses an OLED panel but is limited to a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The cameras at the back are the same as the Pixel 5.

What’s different is the battery capacity. The Pixel 4a 5G only gets to use a 3885mAh battery coupled to 18W fast charging. There’s no support for wireless charging here. The body is made of plastic instead of metal. You, however, get a 3.5mm headphone jack which the Pixel 5 lacks. Google is asking a price of $500 for the Pixel 4a 5G.