Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G could launch on September 25
Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G could launch on September 25

As per the leaked listing, there is no Google Pixel 5 XL to be seen.

  • Published: September 5, 2020 11:04 AM IST
Google PIxel 4A 5G

The next set of Pixel phones will be arriving this month. As per newly leaked information that comes from a Vodafone Germany listing, the Google Pixel 5 will be coming on September 25 this month. However, the Pixel 5 XL is nowhere to be seen. Google will also be announcing the Pixel 4A 5G on the same day. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 launch could happen very soon, passes FCC certification along with Pixel 4A 5G

The leaked image shows that both the phones will be available in Black color. Although earlier leaks have suggested that the Pixel 5 could launch in two colors. As per a report by GSMarena,  German YouTuber Techcheck has suggested that the Pixel 5 could cost 630 Euros, which is a little high for a phone that comes with reportedly a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. Also Read - Google Android TV dongle price leaked, could launch with Pixel 5

Google teased the launch of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 devices a few weeks back. The phone’s launch timeline was shared on the sidelines of the Pixel 4a launch in August. And multiple leaks since then have more or less confirmed the details about the upcoming devices. a Reddit user has posted a live image of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, giving us a glimpse at the back panel design. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 live images, key specs leaked online

Google Pixel 5 leaked specifications

The Pixel 5 will come with an OLED panel and support a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor. This chipset will come paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As for the photography, there is a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 12.2-megapixel primary camera assisted by an ultra-wide lens. For selfies, there could be an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone might have a bigger 4,000mAh battery. But as you might be aware, Google confirmed that Pixel 5 won’t be coming to India.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4A 5G will cost 487 Euros, about 150 Euros more than the regular 4G Pixel 4A. However, the 4A 5G is closer to the Pixel 5 in terms of specifications. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G and will come with a larger 6.2inch display. There is also an ultrawide camera in the array on the back.

  Published Date: September 5, 2020 11:04 AM IST

Best Sellers