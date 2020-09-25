Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak

Google’s Pixel lineup for 2020 has been announced in a vastly different way than before. The Pixel 4a came up a few months ago at a low price of $250 in the US. At the time, Google confirmed a 5G variant of the Pixel 4a along with the flagship Pixel 5. Even though the announcements are yet to come, the Pixel phones have been leaked entirely, leaving nothing to the imagination. Tipsters Evan Blass and Roland Quandt have revealed the official renders as well as the specifications of these two devices. Also Read - Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera

The Pixel 5 borrows a lot of design cues from the Pixel 4a 5G, which itself is based on the cheaper Pixel 4a. Both the phones support 5G connectivity out fo the box, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip. Google is also making a dual camera setup the standard feature on these phones. The Pixel 5 also gets a funky Mint Green color and eliminates all sorts of bezels around the display, with no chin. Both the phones are expected to be announced on September 30. Also Read - Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G launch date confirmed

Pixel 4a 5G leaks

There’s nothing additionally new to the Pixel 4a 5G apart from the obvious chip and camera upgrades. The Pixel 4a 5G will use the Snapdragon 765G chip and could be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The design of the phone remains unchanged as is evident from the renders. You get the same bezel-less design with a punch-hole camera and a very slim chin. The display is bigger at 6.2-inches and holds an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a gets first custom ROM and kernel

The body is made of plastic and there’s a capacitive fingerprint sensor at the back. The squarish camera hump now holds two cameras. Apart from the 12.2-megapixel main camera, there’s an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera here as well. Rumors suggest a bigger 3885mAh battery with 18W fast charging via a USB-C port. There will be a 3.5mm headphone jack along with Android 11 on board.

Google Pixel 5 leaks

The Pixel 5 is the flagship for 2020 from Google and the leaks show a few radical choices it made. Gone is the Snapdragon 800 series chip and in its place is a 765G 5G chip from Qualcomm. The phone will have 8GB RAM as well as 128GB storage. The display itself will measure 6-inches and use a 90Hz OLED panel. The renders show a bezel-less design with a camera cutout similar to the Pixel 4a. However, the chin is almost non-existent. Google has also ditched the color-pop power button on Pixel 5.

Gorilla Glass 6 will protect the front and back. Google is going back to a capacitive fingerprint sensor at the back of the device. The same camera setup from the Pixel 4a 5G is here but the ultrawide camera is upgraded to a 16-megapixel unit. The main camera gains Optical Image Stabilization as well. It can record videos at 4K up to 60 fps.

The Pixel 5 will rely on a 4050mAh battery along with support for the 18W fast charging system. The leak also suggests wireless charging and reverse wireless charging present on the Pixel 5. Google is offering a dual speaker stereo setup, a USB-C port, and IP68 water resistance. The phone will have a single SIM card slot as well as an eSIM slot. Despite all the tech, the Pixel 5 weighs 150 grams on the scale, almost as much as the iPhone SE 2020. However, it will carry a price tag of Euro 629.