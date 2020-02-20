While the Google Pixel 5 XL launch is expected to take place towards the end of this year, leaks and rumors have already started appearing online. Android 11’s Developer Preview was just recently released and its hidden code reveals a key feature of the Pixel 5. The code hints that Google Pixel 5 will offer support for reverse wireless charging tech.

One will find this feature with Battery share name in the phone’s Settings menu. In case you are unaware, the reverse wireless charging feature will let your Pixel 5 wirelessly charge devices. These could be a smartwatch, true wireless earbuds, and even other phones. One will be able to charge compatible devices by placing them on the back of the Pixel 5.

Watch: Google Pixel 4 launch highlights

This information was spotted by XDA Developer’s Mishaal Rahman. This is not a new feature, but no Pixel has had the reverse wireless charging feature. The Google Pixel 5 is expected to launch sometime in October this year. The cited source has also shared a screenshot of the feature. It contains a warning that reads, “Your phone’s battery will run out faster when using Battery Share.”

The source also reported that the activity name was prefaced with “com.google.android” rather than “com.android.” This further suggests that the Battery Share feature is a Google phone feature and not for Android Open Source Project.

The recent alleged render of the upcoming Pixel 5 XL shows a triple rear camera setup as well. Besides, the exact specifications are not known just yet and the front of the device remains under wraps as well. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with their Motion Sense and Project Soli radar failed to set new sales records. They were also not made available in countries like India. With Pixel 5, we might see Google take a different approach to its flagship smartphone lineup.