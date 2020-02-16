comscore Google Pixel 5 XL leaked render shows triple camera setup | BGR India
Google Pixel 5 XL leaked render shows triple rear camera setup

Google Pixel 5 XL is expected to launch towards the end of this year but leaks have started appearing online. The alleged render of the smartphone claims to confirm triple rear camera setup and familiar design.

  Published: February 16, 2020 10:48 AM IST
Google Pixel 5 XL render

Photo: Front Page Tech/YouTube

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S20 series is official, the flagship action moves to Apple and Google camps. In a known fashion, the Google Pixel 5 XL has leaked in the form of a render. This is the first leak hinting at the design of the next flagship from Google. The first alleged render of the upcoming Pixel 5 XL shows triple rear camera setup as well. Google is expected to be focusing on Pixel 4A but Pixel 5 series seems to be right on its heels.

Google Pixel 5 XL Leak: What you need to know?

It is important to take this leak with the proverbial grain of salt. The render leaked by YouTuber Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech channel may not be final. Prosser notes in the video that the search giant is experimenting with three designs. One of the designs has leaked in the form of render. Two of the designs are said to have a square camera module on the back. This leaked render shows a triple rear camera setup arranged like the face of a robot.

Some might call it unique while a lot of others would dismiss it as being ugly. The leak only shows the back of the phone. It reportedly has a matte glass finish like its predecessor. The camera module, on the other hand, will have a glossy finish. The render also shows white power button paired with the black textured finish of the device. Prosser adds citing sources that Google engineers have around a month or two before finalizing the design for Pixel 5 series.

There is even a possibility that Google will get ahead of the news by tweeting official design like last year. If you are wondering that third camera is indeed an ultra wide-angle shooter. The exact specifications are not known just yet and the front of the device remains under wraps as well. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with their Motion Sense and Project Soli radar failed to set new sales records. They were also not made available in countries like India. With Pixel 5, we might see Google take a different approach to its flagship smartphone lineup.

  Published Date: February 16, 2020 10:48 AM IST

