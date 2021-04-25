Pixel 5a camera samples accidentally revealed by Google

There’s always some sort of controversy surrounding Google’s Pixel lineup every year. For 2021, tipsters revealed Google’s plans to cancel the Pixel 5a, which was denied seconds later by Google. Yes, we are only getting a Pixel 5a this year and Google is struggling to keep secrets about its upcoming phone. A recent blog post revealed photo samples from the upcoming Pixel 5a, confirming the camera details. Also Read - Google Meet introduces new features to make work-from-home easy: What's new

In a Google Photos gallery full of camera samples, two photos stand out from the rest with their unique EXIF data. Under the device details, it mentions Google Pixel 5a, thereby confirming only a single variant this year. There’s 4G or 5G tag accompanying the name this year, suggesting the end of line for an affordable 4G Pixel device. Also Read - COVID-19: Remdesivir injections, RT-PCR tests, oxygen cylinders, hospital beds are most searched terms on Google

Pixel 5a camera samples leaked

The first photo sample (via GSMArena) confirms the presence of an ultra-wide camera having a lens aperture of f/2.2. The photo was, however, taken on October 1, thereby suggesting a long development process for the Pixel 5a. Do note that it was around October when the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 were announced. The photo sample is now removed from the gallery. Also Read - Google celebrates Earth Day 2021 with a new animated Doodle

The second photo with a girl standing inside water does not have any EXIF data but is taken as recently as February 16. Hence, it is suggested that this photo could also be coming from a Pixel 5a prototype.

The blog talks about Google’s HDR technology and how it works in varying lighting situations. From the shared samples, it seems that the Pixel 5a cameras will be on par with some of the most expensive Android phones. However, this was also the case with last year’s Pixel 4a.

Google has been focusing on the software bits for years on the Pixel lineup and has always produced camera systems that can do wonders. However, the likes of iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S21 have caught up with Google in terms of photo quality – thanks to superior hardware and equally good software processing.

In fact, leaks for the iPhone 14 series for next year suggest Apple moving to advanced 48-megapixel sensors to improve the photo quality. This could likely see Google making the same upgrade for its Pixel cameras.

In India, the Googe Pixel 4a will continue selling in 2021 as the only Google smartphone. There’s only a single storage and colour variant that you can buy at Rs 31,999. The Pixel 4a competes with the iPhone SE.