Google Pixel 5a could arrive in a few weeks: Here's what to expect

Google has been long rumoured to launch the Pixel 5a, which will be another inexpensive Pixel phone. We have been hearing a lot about the device for a while now but never got a chance to meet it. Turns out, it might happen super soon as we now have a possible launch time with us.

It is suggested that the Pixel 5a will launch sometime in August, which is a few weeks from now. Here are all the details we know so far.

Pixel 5a to launch soon

The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has hinted at an August launch. This could possibly happen, considering the Google Pixel 4a was launched around the same time last year.

Plus the fact Google recently revealed that the Pixel 5a will arrive around the time “last year’s a-series phone was introduced.”

However, there’s no clarity on what all regions will get hold of the device. Japan and the US are the main markets but we can expect the phone to reach places like India, given that the A-series is the only device lineup that reaches the Indian shores.

Google is expected to launch both the 4G and 5G variants of the Pixel 5a. There are high chances that the 4G variant will launch in India.

As for the details on the upcoming Pixel phone, we can expect it to fall in the mid-range price bracket and come with improvements over its predecessor.

It is likely to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip and feature dual rear cameras. The phone is expected to follow the same design language as the Pixel 4a.

As for the price, the Pixel 5a is expected to fall under Rs 30,000 and compete with the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the Mi 11X, and more.