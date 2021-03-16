Google is expected to launch the Pixel 5a, the successor to the Pixel 4a for a while now. We have been seeing a number of rumours and leaks and the most recent piece of information throws light on its launch in India that could happen pretty soon. Also Read - Google could face a $5 Bn fine for tracking its Chorme users in Incognito Mode

A Google Pixel smartphone, most likely the Google Pixel 5a, has received the BIS certification in India, and hence the expectation of its launch in the country.

Pixel 5a arriving in India soon

As spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, a Pixel phone with the codename GROM2 has been certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). While the listing doesn't reveal the name of the device, it's most likely the Pixel 5a.

This information comes after Google revealed its plans on doubling the Pixel 5a units in India, as compared to the Pixel 4a. It is also suggested that some of the Pixel 5a inventory will be made in India, which can boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative and possibly make the smartphone slightly more affordable.

Pixel 5a expected features, specs, price

Details regarding the Google Pixel 5a are quite unclear at the moment. However, leaks suggest that the smartphone will follow the lead of the Pixel 4 and will be a mid-ranger.

The device is expected to be similar to its predecessor in terms of design. There will be the same punch-hole display and a square-shaped rear camera module. Except for this time, the punch-hole is likely to be a little smaller in size.

The smartphone is expected to come with an OLED display and a chipset from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series. The device is most likely to include camera improvements, after all, that’s the Pixel’s USP, get an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

The Pixel 5a is expected to launch on June 11 and since it gas now received the BIS certification, it could arrive in India in the same month.

However, we still lack an official word on the same and need to wait for Google to give us some. Until then, keep visiting BGR.in for more information.