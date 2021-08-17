Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

Will the Pixel 5a happen? And if Yes, where will it sell? Google has finally answered this long-surviving question right after it teased the Pixel 6. The Pixel 5a has just launched in the US and will be limited to a few markets. India isn’t getting the Pixel 5a and Google is yet to reveal any plans regarding the same. That said, the Pixel 5a is a very different kind of upgrade where Google is cautiously conservative. Also Read - India Independence Day 2021: Google celebrates 75th Independence day with a special artistic Doodle

In fact, less tech-savvy readers may consider the Pixel 5a to be just a larger Pixel 4a 5G. The phone carries over the same old design from last year’s model and even keeps the same Snapdragon 765G chip. However, what’s changed is the battery capacity, the display size, and the price; the latter being $50 less than last year’s model. Oh yes, the Pixel 5a starts at $449, which is just about the same you might pay for the Pixel 4a in India right now. Also Read - Google has rolled out call recording feature for Pixel devices globally

Google drops Pixel 5a as its new entry-level phone

The Pixel 5a has got three key changes to its spec sheet over the older Pixel 4a 5G – display, battery, and water ingress protection. The rest of the phone is identical to the older model, which isn’t bad given that you are paying less for the new model. Also Read - Android 12: Key aspects to wait for, first list of compatible devices

The display size has grown from 6.2-inches to the 6.34-inches, which is marginal but noticeable. It still uses the OLED panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and narrow uniform bezels all around. Inside, there’s the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip powering the Pixel 5a, which is paired with Google’s version of Android 11. With three years of updates guaranteed, the phone will get the fancy Android 12 update and two more OS updates from the following years.

Being a Pixel, there are a bunch of smart Google services baked into the phone that you already get in the Pixel 4a. The cameras still promise high-quality photos with smart AI algorithms doing the job. The 12.2-megapixel main camera remains along with the 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the rear, while the selfie camera makes do with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The battery capacity gets a big boost to 4680mAh on the Pixel 5a, but you still get the 18W USB-C charger in the box. Oh yes, Google is not ditching the charger yet. The design remains largely the same as the older model, complete with the rear fingerprint sensor and the dull black colour. However, the phone now carries an IP67 water resistance.

Do you like the Pixel 5a? Would you buy it replaces the Pixel 4a in India at a slightly higher price?