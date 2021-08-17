comscore Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google has quietly launched the Pixel 5a in the US with mild upgrades and an even lower price than the Pixel 4a 5G. Here are all details.

Google Pixel 5a

Will the Pixel 5a happen? And if Yes, where will it sell? Google has finally answered this long-surviving question right after it teased the Pixel 6. The Pixel 5a has just launched in the US and will be limited to a few markets. India isn’t getting the Pixel 5a and Google is yet to reveal any plans regarding the same. That said, the Pixel 5a is a very different kind of upgrade where Google is cautiously conservative. Also Read - India Independence Day 2021: Google celebrates 75th Independence day with a special artistic Doodle

In fact, less tech-savvy readers may consider the Pixel 5a to be just a larger Pixel 4a 5G. The phone carries over the same old design from last year’s model and even keeps the same Snapdragon 765G chip. However, what’s changed is the battery capacity, the display size, and the price; the latter being $50 less than last year’s model. Oh yes, the Pixel 5a starts at $449, which is just about the same you might pay for the Pixel 4a in India right now. Also Read - Google has rolled out call recording feature for Pixel devices globally

Google drops Pixel 5a as its new entry-level phone

The Pixel 5a has got three key changes to its spec sheet over the older Pixel 4a 5G – display, battery, and water ingress protection. The rest of the phone is identical to the older model, which isn’t bad given that you are paying less for the new model. Also Read - Android 12: Key aspects to wait for, first list of compatible devices

Google Pixel 5a

The display size has grown from 6.2-inches to the 6.34-inches, which is marginal but noticeable. It still uses the OLED panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and narrow uniform bezels all around. Inside, there’s the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip powering the Pixel 5a, which is paired with Google’s version of Android 11. With three years of updates guaranteed, the phone will get the fancy Android 12 update and two more OS updates from the following years.

Being a Pixel, there are a bunch of smart Google services baked into the phone that you already get in the Pixel 4a. The cameras still promise high-quality photos with smart AI algorithms doing the job. The 12.2-megapixel main camera remains along with the 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the rear, while the selfie camera makes do with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Google Pixel 5a

The battery capacity gets a big boost to 4680mAh on the Pixel 5a, but you still get the 18W USB-C charger in the box. Oh yes, Google is not ditching the charger yet. The design remains largely the same as the older model, complete with the rear fingerprint sensor and the dull black colour. However, the phone now carries an IP67 water resistance.

Do you like the Pixel 5a? Would you buy it replaces the Pixel 4a in India at a slightly higher price?

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 17, 2021 10:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
News
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
Oppo s Image Lab in India promises AI wonders for mobile photography, says Oppo India VP

Features

Oppo s Image Lab in India promises AI wonders for mobile photography, says Oppo India VP

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Photo Gallery

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Photo Gallery

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

OnePlus 9 in tea? What are you brewing OnePlus? Is it time for the 9T?

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 in tea? What are you brewing OnePlus? Is it time for the 9T?

Poco registers 865 per cent growth in first half of 2021, says latest IDC report

News

Poco registers 865 per cent growth in first half of 2021, says latest IDC report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

Smarter Living 2022 Event: Everything we know so far!

OnePlus 9 in tea? What are you brewing OnePlus? Is it time for the 9T?

Poco registers 865 per cent growth in first half of 2021, says latest IDC report

Redmi 10 Prime likely to launch alongside Redmi 10 in India

Oppo s Image Lab in India promises AI wonders for mobile photography, says Oppo India VP

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Motorola Edge 20 series India prices out: Should Nord 2, Mi 10i worry?

Samsung Galaxy A52s India launch soon: Check release date top specs, expected price, design, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
How to get Galaxy Messenger Set in BGMI

How To

How to get Galaxy Messenger Set in BGMI
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
India Independence Day 2021: Google celebrates 75th Independence day with a special artistic Doodle

News

India Independence Day 2021: Google celebrates 75th Independence day with a special artistic Doodle
Google has rolled out call recording feature for Pixel devices globally

News

Google has rolled out call recording feature for Pixel devices globally

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S22 सीरीज के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Free Fire में फ्री में डायमंड्स पाने के 7 तरीके, जिनसे आप खरीद सकेंगे Guns Skins, Characters और बहुत कुछ

itel A48 हुआ लॉन्च, बजट रेंज में यूजर्स को मिलेगा एक बेहतरीन स्मार्टफोन

BGMI ने 1.81 लाख चीटर्स पर लगाया बैन और शुरू किया लॉबी स्क्रीनशॉट कॉन्टेस्ट, जानें डिटेल

JioPhone Next की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, जानें डिटेल

Latest Videos

The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!

News

The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!
Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

News

Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect
Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro launched: Price in your state, models, colours, top features, when to book

News

Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro launched: Price in your state, models, colours, top features, when to book
This Independence Day get freedom from wires!

News

This Independence Day get freedom from wires!

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
News
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
Smarter Living 2022 Event: Everything we know so far!

News

Smarter Living 2022 Event: Everything we know so far!
OnePlus 9 in tea? What are you brewing OnePlus? Is it time for the 9T?

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 in tea? What are you brewing OnePlus? Is it time for the 9T?
Poco registers 865 per cent growth in first half of 2021, says latest IDC report

News

Poco registers 865 per cent growth in first half of 2021, says latest IDC report
Redmi 10 Prime likely to launch alongside Redmi 10 in India

News

Redmi 10 Prime likely to launch alongside Redmi 10 in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Best Sellers