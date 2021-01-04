Google Pixel 5a leaks with thick bezels and some specs

We recently reviewed the Google Pixel 4a and it impressed us in its own sweet little ways. While Google is yet to hint at its successor anytime soon, there’s a leaked photo of a device that is said to be the Google Pixel 5a. Yeah! A Pixel 5a leak in early January 2021! Several photos of this alleged Pixel 5a have been shared, hinting at some of the upgrades coming to this smartphone. If this one is indeed true, it could be sad news for many as Google might have plans to bring back its trademark bezels. Also Read - Google Photos unveils 'Year in Review' feature, 2020 photo book

A Slashleaks contributor has shared five images of a prototype Pixel 5a device, showing only the front of the phone. However, there’s more than enough to enjoy, given you assume this is actually an authentic Pixel 5a prototype. One of the biggest changes is the display itself. While the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 eliminated the side bezels to a large extent, the Pixel 5a is bringing back some of it, with uniform top and bottom bezels. Also Read - Happy New Year 2021: YouTube celebrates New Year's Eve with a virtual party

Pixel 5a design, specs leak

In all the images, it is evident that Google is ditching the front punch-hole cutout for this year. Instead, it appears the Pixel 5a will host the camera in a uniformly thick top bezel. The design is similar to what we initially saw on the old Pixel 2 XL from 2017. The wallpaper itself is suggestive of the phone’s name, with a large inscription shouting “5a”, similar to the current wallpapers of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a. Also Read - Google celebrates New Year's Eve 2020 with a fun, colourful Doodle

Of course, a Pixel device will be running a stock version of Android and this one does so as well. Another photo reveals some specifications, minus the chipset. The Pixel 5a will have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as standard, similar to the Pixel 4a. Google could be using a 5G chipset for the Pixel 5a this time (our bets are on the Snapdragon 750G chip that’s coming up on a lot of midrange phones this year).

If you are seeking upgrades, the Pixel 5a is bringing an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, as is evident from the lockscreen. Additionally, the rear camera will also get some sort of extra video stabilization feature, probably highlighting the presence of a dedicated OIS system.

Do note that this comes from an unverified source and hence, we are assuming this is the Pixel 5a, albeit with a pinch of salt. Google usually announces the Pixel phones around July/August every year and we believe it is too early to deliver any sort of verdict.

If we are to believe this is actually a Pixel 5a, Google could be looking at dipping the price of its most affordable phone further. The Pixel 4a starts at Rs 31,999 in India for the sole 128GB variant, which is much cheaper than the older Pixel 3a. If history is any indication, we could possibly see the Pixel 5a launching at a sub-Rs 30,000 price tag.