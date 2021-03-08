Google Pixel 5a, Pixel Buds 3 launch details leaked online

Google Pixel devices might not be that popular in India but that isn’t stopping the Mountain View company from bringing new devices to the table. The latest rumour on the line suggests that we might witness the Google Pixel 5a launch this June. The information is leaked by known tipster Jon Prosser who claims that the Pixel 5a will debut on June 11. Also Read - Google Pixel 5a new leaks appear: Same design as Pixel 4a with certain visible upgrades

To recall, Google launched the flagship Pixel 5 smartphone in October last year. The supposedly upcoming Pixel 5a is expected to be a trimmed version of the high-end model. Besides the details of the Pixel phone, the tipster also gave hint about the next Pixel Buds launch. The next iteration of Google earbuds is tipped to debut in April. There’s little to no details about the Google Pixel Buds 3, however, the rumour mill has been generous in providing us a fair glimpse of the upcoming Pixel 5a (alleged) smartphone.

Google Pixel 5a: Specifications, features (expected)

Renders of the purported Google Pixel 5a appeared on the internet a few weeks ago. The images revealed by OnLeaks (via Voice) shows a design similar to the Pixel 4a 5G model. At the front, there are thin bezels surrounding the display except for a chin thick as in the previous iteration still present. On the rear side, a squared shaped module could be seen housing two camera lenses and a LED flash. The phone is tipped to be encased in plastic along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The upcoming Pixel 5a is rumoured to be 2.3mm taller than the previous Pixel 4a 5G phone.

As for the rest of the specs, the Pixel 5a will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch full HD+ resolution display with a small cutout that will house the front-facing camera. It is not clear whether Google will upgrade the refresh rate on the new Pixel device. Notably, the Pixel 4a 5G came with a 60Hz panel. In terms of camera, Pixel 5a is expected to equip a 12-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with software enhancement. Details about the internal hardware, memory configuration, and battery capacity are not known yet. However, the phone is expected to carry a mid-range Qualcomm chipset. The Pixel 5a is expected to retain the 3.5mm audio jack, and dual stereo speaker grill.

On a separate note, Google is reportedly said to be working on a foldable phone as well. As per reports, the company is said to be in touch with Samsung for the development of the foldable screen.