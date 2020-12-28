Google recently launched the Pixel, thus, expanding its Pixel phone lineup. Now, the company is in news for its next-gen Pixel phone, purportedly called the Pixel 6 for which rumors and speculations have begun making rounds, giving us an inkling about a Pixel first feature that we might see with the upcoming Pixel smartphone. Also Read - Google Nest Audio review: That dream sofa table speaker is real

Pixel 6 to get under-display selfie camera

A Google patent has recently been spotted that hints at new technology for a Pixel phone. As per a report by Patently Apple, the company has been granted a patent for a phone with an under-the-display front camera, something that is a raging trend in the tech world. Also Read - Gmail full? How to quickly delete large size emails, free up space

The patent (no. D903,618) presents a Pixel phone without a punch-hole display or a pop-up front camera, throwing light on an under-the-display front shooter. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a review: Muah muah

Furthermore, the leaked image suggests that the alleged Pixel 6 will come with a square-shaped rear camera module consisting of dual camera sensors and an LED flash, much like the one on the Pixel 5.

While other details regarding the Pixel 6 aren’t known, it is rumored that the Pixel 6 could fall in the premium segment, marking a switch back to the high-end segment, as opposed to the Pixel 5 which is a mid-ranger phone. It, however, is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which will be an old processor by the time the phone launches. But, this isn’t surprising as Google is known for launching the Pixel phones with an old high-end processor.

Apart from this, the Pixel 6 is speculated to get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and could launch in the second half of 2021, following its usual launch cycle.

Google was also granted a patent for an Amazon Halo-like fitness band that will come with an annual fitness membership. However, there is no word on whether or not it gets launched, considering Google could soon acquire Fitbit.

In related news, Google is expected to introduce a Pixel 5 Pro in the first half of 2021. The smartphone will be another version of the Pixel 5 possibly with upgraded specs and features.