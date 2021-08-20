comscore Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro could get faster charging support, foldable project likely delayed
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro could get faster charging support, foldable project likely delayed

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro could get 33W fast charging adapter, reports suggest Google won't include charger in the box; foldable phone likely delayed

Image: Made by Google

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro will likely get faster-charging bricks as compared to the previous iteration. Details about the fast charge solution have been dropped by tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91 Mobiles). Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, Realme 8, and more

Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro likely to support 33W fast charging

As per the 91 Mobiles report, the Pixel 6 duo will come with 33W charging adapter. The outlet quoting tipster Yogesh Brar said that his sources spotted Google using these fast charging bricks at the company’s headquarters. The tipster further adds that Google’s foldable project that has been making rounds on the internet has been delayed. However, a preview of it is expected to be showcased at the Pixel 6 event. Apparently, Google will follow Apple’s footsteps and won’t include a charger in the box with the new devices. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals and discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Pixel 4a, and more

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro specifications (rumour has it all)

Pixel 6 could get a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, while the 6 Pro could sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display. Both phones are expected to get major camera improvements compared to previous models, in-display fingerprint scanners, among other features. Also Read - 5 Best free Android games to play this summer

Both the models in the Pixel 6 series will be powered by Google own Tensor chipset, which is said to be developed by Samsung. This time around, the Mountain View company seems to have gone an extra mile with the new Pixel phones’ design. As per the teasers, the Pixel 6 duo will have new colour coats unlike those dull shades, and follow the concept of colour blocking. The devices will have a centre-placed punch-hole, with the Pro model likely having a polished aluminium finish. Rumours suggest that the Pixel 6 series will include a new wide-angle lens, an ultrawide angle lens and a 4X optical-zoom folded telephoto lens. The new Pixel lineup is widely anticipated to debut this fall.

On a related note, Google recently released the Pixel 4a successor, Pixel 5a with minimal upgrades. Unfortunately, the Pixel 5a has been limited to the US and Japanese markets only.

Published Date: August 20, 2021 3:09 PM IST
  • Published Date: August 20, 2021 3:09 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire 4th anniversary पार्टी आज से शुरू, इन-गेम इवेंट्स से लेकर फ्री रिवार्ड्स तक, जानें हर बात

Facebook में है एक बड़े काम का 'सीक्रेट फीचर', जानें कैसे करें इसका यूज

Free Fire: ये हैं शॉर्ट रेंज फाइट के लिए 3 बेस्ट गन कॉम्बिनेशन्स, तेजी से बढ़ेंगे आगे

BGMI में कैसे ट्रांसफर होगा PUBG Mobile का डेटा, जानिए पूरा तरीका

Free Fire Redeem Codes of 20 August: आज के रिडीम कोड से मिलेगा 20X Green Balloon Tokens

