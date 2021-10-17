Google is set to launch the Pixel 6 series, which includes the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, on October 19. The upcoming smartphones have once again become a part of online leaks ahead of the launch. Well-known tipster Evan Blass has shared some of the images on his Twitter handle in which people are using Google Pixel 6. Additionally, the images also include the smartphone’s case, side, bottom, and top profile, which clarifies how the pixel 6 series would look. Also Read - Phones launching next week: Pixel 6 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge S, more

Earlier, both these devices were spotted on online retail stores in the US and immediately removed from the retail store’s website. But Blass managed to take the screenshots of the smartphone listings.

Google is hosting a virtual event at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) on October 19. A dedicated Pixel Fall Launch Event webpage is created, which showcases the Pixel 6 series. There could be other products coming in as well.

Google Pixel 6 series price

The Pixel 6 phone will cost $849 (approximately Rs 64,000) and the Pixel 6 Pro will cost $1,099 (approximately Rs 82,900). Pixel 6 will get Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Story Black color options according to leaks. The Pixel 6 Pro phone has been rumored to come in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black color options.

The Pixel 6 series will not launch in India. At least not for the time being.

(for when these inevitably get pulled down) pic.twitter.com/EhETg34Pcn — E (@evleaks) October 9, 2021

Specifications (expected)

As per the earlier listing, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones will come with a Google-made Tensor chipset. A 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display can be given in Google Pixel 6 Pro, while a 6.4-inch screen will be available in Pixel 6.

Both the smartphones can be seen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistant. Both phones will get 30W fast charging support, while the Pixel 6 Pro will get 23W wireless fast charging support, whereas the Pixel 6 will come with 21W wireless fast charging support. Additionally, both smartphones will translate more than 50 languages ​​without the internet and work on the Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The Pixel 6 series will get a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. However, the Pixel 6 Pro phone will reportedly get a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom, expanding up to 20x with Super Res Zoom. The flagship Pixel phone will also feature Magic Eraser, which will help remove unwanted people and things from your photography.