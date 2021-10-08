Google is set to launch the Pixel 6 series, which includes the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, on October 19. The launch date was confirmed earlier this week. Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Design, camera, colours, launch date, every rumour you need to know

Ahead of the release, a Reddit user has leaked the listing of German retailer Saturn, which reveals some of the key details of the upcoming Pixel devices. The retailer reveals the pricing and specifications of the Google Pixel 6 days ahead of its official launch. The listing also shows information related to benefits available on pre-order. Also Read - Google Pixel 6 series design teased, launch likely next month

It is said that the company will run a pre-order until October 27. The listing also suggests that the phone will come in black and white dual-tone finishes.

Additionally, tech writer Nils Ahrensmeier spotted another promotional flyer created by the retailer, which reveals the Pixel 6 series with dual rear cameras, fingerprint sensors, and facial recognition technology.

Launch event timings

Google is hosting a virtual event at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) on October 19. A dedicated Pixel Fall Launch Event webpage is created, which showcases the Pixel 6 series. There could be other products coming in as well.

Google Pixel 6 series price (expected)

As suggested by the retailer, the upcoming smartphone will come with EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. To recall, in October last year, the Google Pixel 5 was launched for EUR 629 (about Rs 54,500). The Pixel 6 series will not launch in India. At least not for the time being.

Specifications

Most of the specifications of the Pixel 6 series have been leaked. As per the latest reports and leaks, the Pixel 6 series — including Pixel 6 and 6 Pro — will be powered by Octa-core Tensor Chipset.

Some of the other features of the upcoming flagship Pixel 6 smartphone could include — triple rear cameras, a 6.4-inch full-HD+ flat screen, a 90Hz refresh rate, and more.

The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, is likely to include a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The flyer also mentions that the Pixel 6 comes with facial recognition.

Some rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggested that the Pixel 6 smartphone will come packed with a 4,620mAh battery, with support for 33W fast charging, Android 12 OS out-of-the-box, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and features such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and Type-C port.