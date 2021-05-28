Google Pixel 6 series to come with these interesting camera features

Google is soon to make its 2021 Pixel 6 phones official and before this could happen, a number of leaks and rumours are often seen making the rounds. The most recent one talks about the possible camera capabilities the phones might get. Also Read - Google working closely with Reliance Jio to launch a 5G Jio smartphone: When is the launch?

By the looks of it, Google could add major changes that can make the Pixel 6 a worthy upgrade. Here's what the phones could bring to the table.

Pixel 6 phones to get major camera improvements

As per the leakster Tron, the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro could come with a Gimbal-like steady cam mode for improved stabilisation. This will be similar to the feature seen on the LG Wing and the Vivo X50/X60 phones.

Pixel 6 stuff Gimbal like steady cam mode

Bigger Samsung sensor, Google custom NPU and ISP -> better than pixel 5

Big improvements in video — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 26, 2021

The phone is also expected to come with a bigger Samsung camera sensor and major improvements in the videography department.

Additionally, the phone is expected to come with a Google-made neural processing unit (NPU) and image signal processor (ISP), which is further expected to up the Google Pixel camera game.

Pixel 6 to get Google chip, new design and more

Besides the camera improvements (which we expect), the Pixel 6 is expected to go for a lot of changes. To begin with, the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro are expected to be powered by the company’s in-house chip, codenamed Whitechapel. This will help Google compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung.

The chip is expected to be based on a 5nm process tech and be on par with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is making its way on multiple phones lately.

The phones are also expected to a major design overhaul. They are likely to come with a big rectangular camera hump (seen on the Poco M3, Mi 11 Ultra) and give rise to a tri-colour scheme. This will big goodbye to the square-shaped camera setup we have been seeing for a while now. The front could get a punch-hole placed in the middle instead of the top left corner.

Other details include a 120Hz AMOLED display, dual rear cameras (50-megapixel, 8-megapixel), a 5,000mAh battery with faster charging, Android 12 out-of-the-box, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

As a reminder, we lack concrete details on how the Google Pixel 6 phones will turn out to be and need to wait for an official word. Hence, stay tuned to this space for more information.