Google Pixel 6 specs leaked, to get 5 years of Android updates like Apple
News

Google to provide Pixel 6 with 5 years of Android updates like Apple, more specs leaked

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6 is expected to launch its 2021 flagship Pixel 6 series that will most likely consist of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel 6 series

Source: Jon Prosser

The Google Pixel 6 series is yet again in the news. In addition to a number of rumours we have seen previously, the latest information throws light on the possible spec sheet of both phones. Also Read - Windows 11: How to change the default web browser

There’s also some good news for the Pixel users. It is suggested that Google might make the new Pixel 6 phones eligible for five years of Android updates. This is similar to how Apple provides long-term updates to its iPhones. Also Read - Pokemon Go turns 5: 5 interesting facts that you might not know about the game

5 years of updates and more for Google Pixel 6

Popular tipster Jon Prosser suggests that the updates could a combination of major yearly Android updates and security updates. If this happens, the Pixel 6 series will become the first in the Android ecosystem to exceed the 3-year Android update cycle and will be on par with what Apple has to offer. Also Read - Indonesian Minister urges govt to ban Fortnite in the country: Here's why

While this could be initially restricted to the Pixel phones, there are chances the promise of more years of software updates might reach other Android phones by other OEMs too.

Besides this, there’s information on the Pixel 6 features and specifications. It is suggested that the Pixel 6 (which is codenamed Oriole) will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and come with dual rear cameras, rated at 50-megapixel (main camera) and 12-megapixel (ultra-wide lens). The front camera could stand at 8-megapixel.

The device is expected to be backed by a 4,614mAh battery and come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

As for the Google Pixel 6 Pro, it is expected to be codenamed Raven and come with a bigger 6.71-inch plastic OLED display. It might come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which will be a first for a Pixel phone.

There could be three rear cameras (a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens) and a 12-megapixel front camera. It is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. There’s no word on the fast charging capabilities for both devices.

Both smartphones are most likely to run Android 12 out-of-the-box and be powered by a Google-made chip, which is codenamed Whitechapel. The chip is highly expected to be as powerful as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

This time, Google is expected to introduce a flagship that is truly one. We might get to see a totally new two-toned design and a focus on the spec sheet to compete with the rivals.

While details are rife, the Pixel 6 series could launch in October this year. That said, we need to wait until we hear something official. Hence, stay tuned.

  • Published Date: July 9, 2021 3:30 PM IST

