Google is now expected to launch new Pixel phones for 2021, possibly called the Pixel 5a (a Pixel 4a successor) and the Pixel 6. Rumours and leaks for both of them have started emerging and the most recent information talks about the improvements, both smartphones will get.

This is specifically for the Google Pixel 6, which is highly speculated to come with design and camera improvements. Lets's have a look at the new details.

Pixel 6 with design, camera changes coming soon

As per the Google Camera app's APK teardown (via 9To5Google), it is revealed that the Pixel 6 (with the possible Oriole codename) is expected to come with a centre-placed punch-hole, as opposed to the one situated in the top left in the current Pixel phones. This poses as a design change for the Pixel smartphones, the design inspiration being Samsung phones.

While we are at it, the selfie camera (housed in the punch-hole) will also see some changes. It is suggested that the Pixel 6’s selfie shooter will support 4K videos, which will be a first for a Pixel smartphone. For those who don’t know, the latest iPhone 12 series support 4K videos for the front camera.

However, we don’t know if the 4K support would also mean an improved video frame rate for the selfie camera.

Pixel 5a in tow, that too, quite soon

There’s information on the Pixel 5a as well. It is revealed that the device while taking forward the same design ethos as the Pixel 4a, will move towards a smaller punch-hole display, for lesser interruptions in the viewing experience. However, it will retain the left-sided punch-hole seen on the current Pixels.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, it is revealed that the Pixel 5a is expected to launch on June 11, which could be earlier than the Pixel 4a launch, which happened in August last year. However, it isn’t odd as the Google Pixel 3a launched around the same time in 2019.

As for the details on the Pixel 5a and even the Pixel 6, we don’t have much to look at right now. But, the devices are most likely to be an improvement over their predecessors and come with upgraded specs. Given Google’s recent launch cycle, we can expect both devices to fall in the mid-range and upper mid-range price categories, respectively.

However, we still need to wait for official information to get a better idea. Therefore, stay tuned to us for more details.