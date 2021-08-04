Google has officially confirmed the launch of its next generation Pixel phones dubbed the Google Pixel 6 series. The tech giant has revealed to bring two Pixel phones this fall including the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Also Read - Realme 8i, Realme 8s will soon launch in India, confirms Madhav Sheth

Ahead of the release, a lot have been revealed about the upcoming Pixel 6 series. The tech giant has confirmed that the upcoming Pixel phones will be powered by Google’s own in-house developed Tensor chip and not Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs. Also Read - RIP Fleets! Twitter officially shuts disappearing tweets feature

Pixel 6 wallpapers for download

Folks at 9to5Google have revealed new details about the next Pixels. The publication has listed wallpapers that will come bundled with the Pixel 6 series this fall. 9to5Google was able to get these new wallpapers by faking out an existing Pixel phone to think it’s a Pixel 6. Also Read - Realme GT series launching on August 18, Realme GT Master Edition to accompany

You can click here to download the Pixel 6 series wallpapers in high resolution. It should be noted that these are not official wallpapers released by Google, for that you will need to wait for the release of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. So, download these wallpapers at your own risk.

Google Pixel 6 series release, availability

Ahead of release, Google Pixel 6 series availability details have also been confirmed and as expected, India is not a part of the list. Markets that will get the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. Some more markets should get added to the list once the phones are release later this year.

Google has confirmed the upcoming Pixel phones are coming this fall, but the launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. During the same time, we could see Apple release its latest iPhone models as well.

The Cupertino based tech giant is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 13 series including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini. Some reports suggest that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series will be up for grabs in September or sometime in Q4 2021.