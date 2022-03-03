comscore Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch color, and storage leaks: Here’s what we know so far
Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch color and storage leaks ahead of the official launch

To recall, tipster Max Jambor revealed the launch of the Pixel 6a in May 2022. The design of the Google Pixel 6a smartphone will be similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a will have a 6.2-inch flat OLED display about the front design. Along with this, the phone will have a punch-hole cutout, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a dual rear camera setup with LED flash.

Google Pixel 6a can reportedly be launched soon. According to reports, the color and storage of Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone have been shared. According to another report, the upcoming Pixel Watch can also be unveiled during this time. A few reports have surfaced online over the past few months, which hints at the upcoming Google Pixel 6a. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day

According to a new leak, Google may release the Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a on May 26 this year. So far, many leaks and renders of Google Smartwatch have been revealed, but the company has not given any official information about the watch. Previously speculated that Google would announce the Pixel Watch at Google IO 2021. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a key specifications appear online, tipped to get custom Tensor chipset

Google, Google Pixel Watch, Pixel watch, 2022 Also Read - Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?

Looking at the leaks of Pixel 6a, it seems that the rear panel will be given glass that supports a dual-tone finish. Along with this, a volume rocker and power button will be provided on the right side. Talking about the size of this Google smartphone, it can be 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm. The bottom of this phone has a USB Type-C port with two grilles, one for the speaker and the other for the microphone—antenna cutouts on four sides and a SIM card slot on the left frame.

Image: OnLeaks

According to leaks and renders, the company will offer the Pixel Watch in the premium watch segment. The 3D renders reveal that the smartwatch may come in a slim form factor and a curved display that wraps around a metal frame. On the right side of the dial, a huge crown button will be there, but the button’s functionality was not mentioned in the report. Nothing is known about the watch’s specs, but in the renders, some trackers, including Maps integration, heart rate monitoring, and step counter, were seen on the watch’s home screen.

Google had earlier sent out a survey asking people about the features they would like to see on Wear OS. The feature list included SPO2 (oxygenation) tracking, sleep apnea detection, sleep analysis, heartbeat alert, recovery time monitoring, stress tracking, pairing medical devices and gym equipment, rape detection, and calorie tracking.

  Published Date: March 3, 2022 1:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 3, 2022 1:47 PM IST

Best Sellers