While Indians still wait for the Pixel 6, the tech giant has begun working on an affordable device dubbed the Pixel 6a. As the name suggests, the upcoming Pixel 6a will succeed the Pixel 5a that launched earlier this year. The new report suggests that the Pixel 6a is in the works and will look much like the flagship Pixel 6 smartphone.

The Pixel 6a renders leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with 91Mobiles show the design as well as some of the key specifications.

Pixel 6a renders leak: Design revealed

The renders show a Pixel 6-like design with a hole-punch display and a 6.2-inch display. The smartphone also appears with a black strap on the back panel consisting of dual rear camera sensors and LED flash. The camera specifications have not been revealed as of yet.

The Pixel 6a renders show a dual-tone colour finish with a glass back and antenna cutouts on all sides. On the right edge sits the volume rocker and power button, while the left side consists of the SIM tray. The microphone, a speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port are placed at the bottom.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Pixel 6a is expected to be an upgraded version of the predecessor Pixel 5a, which launched in August this year.

Rumours and leaks making rounds on the internet suggest that the Pixel 6a will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Pixel 5a includes Snapdragon 765G SoC. The upcoming smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box.

Should you care?

Consumers in India shouldn’t care about the upcoming Pixel smartphone. This is because there is no confirmation on whether or not the Pixel 6a will arrive in the country.

Google didn’t bring the Pixel 5a to India, but the Pixel 4a was launched in India at an affordable price tag. Currently, the Google Pixel 4a is selling at a price of Rs 39,999 on the Amazon India website. During festive sales and other promotional sales, we witnessed the Pixel 4a price dropping to around Rs 30,000.

Since the tech giant didn’t bring the Pixel 5a as well as the Pixel 6 to the Indian market, it is likely that the same strategy will be followed for the upcoming Pixel 6a as well. So, we could miss seeing the Pixel 6a launching in India.