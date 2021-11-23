comscore Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?
News

Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?

News

The Pixel 6a renders leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with 91Mobiles show the design as well as some of the key specifications. Take a look at the detains here.

google pixel 6a

Image: OnLeaks

While Indians still wait for the Pixel 6, the tech giant has begun working on an affordable device dubbed the Pixel 6a. As the name suggests, the upcoming Pixel 6a will succeed the Pixel 5a that launched earlier this year. The new report suggests that the Pixel 6a is in the works and will look much like the flagship Pixel 6 smartphone. Also Read - Tecno Spark 8 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched: Price, specifications

The Pixel 6a renders leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with 91Mobiles show the design as well as some of the key specifications. Also Read - Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

Pixel 6a renders leak: Design revealed

The renders show a Pixel 6-like design with a hole-punch display and a 6.2-inch display. The smartphone also appears with a black strap on the back panel consisting of dual rear camera sensors and LED flash. The camera specifications have not been revealed as of yet. Also Read - Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

The Pixel 6a renders show a dual-tone colour finish with a glass back and antenna cutouts on all sides. On the right edge sits the volume rocker and power button, while the left side consists of the SIM tray. The microphone, a speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port are placed at the bottom.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Pixel 6a is expected to be an upgraded version of the predecessor Pixel 5a, which launched in August this year.

Rumours and leaks making rounds on the internet suggest that the Pixel 6a will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Pixel 5a includes Snapdragon 765G SoC. The upcoming smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box.

Should you care?

Consumers in India shouldn’t care about the upcoming Pixel smartphone. This is because there is no confirmation on whether or not the Pixel 6a will arrive in the country.

Google didn’t bring the Pixel 5a to India, but the Pixel 4a was launched in India at an affordable price tag. Currently, the Google Pixel 4a is selling at a price of Rs 39,999 on the Amazon India website. During festive sales and other promotional sales, we witnessed the Pixel 4a price dropping to around Rs 30,000.

Since the tech giant didn’t bring the Pixel 5a as well as the Pixel 6 to the Indian market, it is likely that the same strategy will be followed for the upcoming Pixel 6a as well. So, we could miss seeing the Pixel 6a launching in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 23, 2021 10:36 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Bounce Infinity electric scooter India launch set for December 2, pre-bookings under Rs 500
Electric Vehicle
Bounce Infinity electric scooter India launch set for December 2, pre-bookings under Rs 500
Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?

News

Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?

Motorola Moto G31 to launch in India soon: Check price, specifications

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G31 to launch in India soon: Check price, specifications

Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch

OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Bounce Infinity electric scooter India launch set for December 2, pre-bookings under Rs 500

Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?

Motorola Moto G31 to launch in India soon: Check price, specifications

Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch

OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?

News

Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?
Tecno Spark 8 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched: Price, specifications
Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

Apps

Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately
Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

How To

Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak
Google enters milestone deal with media outlets in Germany

News

Google enters milestone deal with media outlets in Germany

हिंदी समाचार

29 नवंबर तक फ्री फायर के कलरफुल कॉस्ट्यूम को मुफ्त में पाने का बेहतरीन मौका

Free Fire में इस महीने मौजूद ये 3 गन स्किन हैं बेस्ट, गेम जीतने में करेंगी आपकी मदद

PUBG Mobile Lite का आया नया अपडेट, APK लिंक से लेकर नए फीचर्स तक की हर बात

WhatsApp ने पेश किए 2 नए सेफ्टी फीचर Flash Calls और Message Level Reporting, जानें कैसे करेंगे काम

OnePlus 10 Pro मे मिलेगा OnePlus 9 Pro वाला जूम कैमरा फीचर

Latest Videos

Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs

News

Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro to launch on November 25: Find out full specs and features

News

Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro to launch on November 25: Find out full specs and features
Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Bounce Infinity electric scooter India launch set for December 2, pre-bookings under Rs 500
Electric Vehicle
Bounce Infinity electric scooter India launch set for December 2, pre-bookings under Rs 500
Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?

News

Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?
Motorola Moto G31 to launch in India soon: Check price, specifications

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G31 to launch in India soon: Check price, specifications
Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch
OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers