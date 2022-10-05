Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro preorders to start in India from tomorrow: Here's how to book, expected price and specs

Google is all set to host a launch event on October 7 where it will launch Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro smartphones along with its first-ever smartwatch Pixel Watch. The search engine giant has revealed that both the handsets can be pre-booked in the country on October 6. The series will be available for pre-order on e-commerce site Flipkart. “Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Get ready to pre-book. 6th October at 9:30pm,” says Google. To recall, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro were teased at the Google I/O 2022 keynote earlier this year. Also Read - Google October Event 2022: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, Pixel Watch and more to launch on October 6

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Price:

According to the listing on Amazon, the Pixel 7 could come at a price of $599 for the 128GB storage model. It is the same price as the Pixel 6, which means Google is likely not asking for any premium for the new generation. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7 will start at $699. Also Read - Everything we know about the Google Pixel 7 series so far

Google Pixel 7 Specifications:

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 7 will feature a 6.3-inch flat-screen display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a large 6.7-inch panel with a Quad-HD+ resolution and 12oHz refresh rate. Both will have a punch-hole design for the selfie camera. Also Read - Pixel Watch might come free on pre-ordering Pixel 7 Pro: Check details

The Pixel 7 will have a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 7 Pro will feature a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with support for 5x optical zoom and LDAF. It will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and have up to 8GB of RAM.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications:

The upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution. It is tipped to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports LTPO. Additionally, the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset. It is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Pixel 7 Pro is likely to run on Android 13.

In terms optics, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 48MP telephoto camera. For selfies and videos, the Pixel 7 Pro might come with an 11MP front-facing camera. Google Pixel 7 Pro will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The smartphone is also expected to come with support for wireless charging.