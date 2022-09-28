Google Pixel 7 Pro design revealed ahead of October 6 launch: Check video here

Google is set to launch its next smartphone Pixel 7 on October 6 and now the tech giant Google has shared a teaser video of the Pixel 7 Pro that reads ‘Sleek, smooth, and sophisticated’. The teaser video also reveals the colour options of Pixel 7 Pro – Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. The video shows the phone’s rear camera module. As per a previous report, the Pixel 7 will be priced at $599 (approx Rs 48,500) and the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to be priced at $899 (approx Rs 73,000). Also Read - Google Pixel 7 price leaked by Amazon is good news for fans

Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Pro leak hints at 50MP triple rear camera setup, 30W fast charging and more

Google Pixel 7 Pro expected specifications Also Read - Google Pixel 7 series likely to cost the same as Pixel 6 series

In terms of specifications, the upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution. It is tipped to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports LTPO. Additionally, the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset. It is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Pixel 7 Pro is likely to run on Android 13.

In terms optics, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 48MP telephoto camera. For selfies and videos, the Pixel 7 Pro might come with an 11MP front-facing camera. Google Pixel 7 Pro will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The smartphone is also expected to come with support for wireless charging.

According to the listing on Amazon, the Pixel 7 could come at a price of $599 for the 128GB storage model. It is the same price as the Pixel 6, which means Google is likely not asking for any premium for the new generation.

The Amazon listing also revealed the shipping date for the Pixel 7. The next Pixel phone could start being fully available from October 13 in at least the US. This listing on Amazon pertains to the US market, so there is no clarity on when Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would arrive in India. But whenever they do, Flipkart will exclusively sell them. The shipping date in the US is just one week after the launch, which is slated to take place on October 6.