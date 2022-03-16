comscore Google Pixel 7 series likely to come sooner than expected: Here’s what we know about it so far
  Google Pixel 7 to get a smaller display, Tensor SoC and more
Google Pixel 7 to get a smaller display, Tensor SoC and more

The leaks suggest that the Pixel 7 series could be powered by Exynos 5300 modem with a custom-made Tensor GS201 chipset. It will work on Android 13. For connectivity, options like Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, and USB Type-C can be given in it. Talking about the price, it can be around Rs 67,500.

Google has started working on its next-generation flagship smartphone, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. As per reports, Google’s upcoming flagship smartphone could be launched with the second generation Google Tensor chipset and Samsung’s new Exynos modem. Also Read - Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more

Let’s Go Digital Publication has shared a video in its report. The renders reveal several key specifications. It can be seen in these renders that the telephoto lens on the back camera panel of the phone is located separately from the other two camera lenses. The renders suggest that the upcoming Pixel 7 series will be unveiled with some changes compared to its previous version, Pixel 6 Pro. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a key specifications appear online, tipped to get custom Tensor chipset

To recall, LetsGoDigital has created 3D renders and a concept video for the Pixel 7 Pro in collaboration with Technizo Concepts. The video is titled “Google Pixel 7 Pro First Look Trailer Concept Introduction”. The concept gives us a glimpse of the Pixel 7 Pro. Also Read - Google Pixel 6 to get heart rate tracking feature, just like Pixel 5

The 3D concept video is based on Pixel 7 Pro CAD renders shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer, OnLeaks. Going by the renders and concept art, it seems that Google will not overthink the design. It is expected that the Pixel 7 series will come with the same design as before but with minor changes in the camera module. Well, it will be a little different with the Pixel 7 Pro and even the Pixel 7. The previously leaked renders of the Pro model show two different cutouts. One could come for the primary and ultrawide cameras and another for the periscope camera.

As far as camera features are concerned, the rumored Google Pixel 7 could come with a triple camera setup, including an ultra-wide-angle sensor along with the primary lens and a periscope sensor. In addition, the smartphone is expected to get a single front camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is expected to come up with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of onboard storage.

The leaks suggest that the Pixel 7 series could be powered by Exynos 5300 modem with a custom-made Tensor GS201 chipset. It will work on Android 13. For connectivity, options like Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, and USB Type-C can be given in it. Talking about the price, it can be around Rs 67,500.

  Published Date: March 16, 2022 12:11 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 16, 2022 2:35 PM IST

