Google Pixel 7a to offer 90Hz display along with wireless charging: All you need to know

Google Pixel 7a to offer 90Hz display along with wireless charging: Check details here

The Pixel 7a which is codenamed as ‘lynx’ is set to feature 90Hz refresh rate display and will also offer wireless charging. The Google Pixel 7a launch is expected to be in 2023.

  • The Pixel 7a which is codenamed as ‘lynx’ is set to feature 90Hz refresh rate display.
  • It will be for the first time that an A-series smartphone of Google will offer 90Hz refresh rate.
  • The wireless charging on the device will offer a 5W wireless charging.
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have been launched in India this year and the next smartphone from the company will be the Google Pixel 7a. The best thing about the device will be the refresh rate (with which Pixel 6a had earlier disappointed). The Pixel 7a which is codenamed as ‘lynx’ is set to feature 90Hz refresh rate display and will also offer wireless charging. The Google Pixel 7a launch is expected to be in 2023. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 review: Making a splash

According to the reports by Android Authority, the smartphone will offer a 90Hz 1080p display. It will be for the first time that an A-series smartphone of Google will offer 90Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the wireless charging on the device will offer a 5W wireless charging. Wireless charging was missing on the Pixel 6a. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a: Here’s everything we know about Google’s budget smartphone

On the other hand, the camera sensors on the device will be different. It is reported that the rear camera setup will comprise of GN1, IMX787, and IMX712 sensors. Even though the Pixel 6a got two cameras, the Google Pixel 7a is expected to offer better cameras. We are assuming that the 3.5mm headphone jack will be a miss on the device. The Pixel 6a did not have a headphone jack. The last A-series device of Google to have the 3.5mm jack was the Pixel 5a. Also Read - Google logs highest selling week ever for Pixel smartphones: Sundar Pichai

Speaking about the next flagship device from Google- Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will pack 12GB of RAM. Both devices will be powered by a Tensor chip ‘G3’. In terms of display, the Pixel 8 is expected to offer 2268 x 1080 resolution while the Pro model will offer a display resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels.

Google Pixel 7 series

The Google Pixel 7 Pro (12GB RAM + 128GB Storage) currently costs Rs 84,999 on Flipkart. Some of the important features of the device include 6.7 inch Quad HD+ display, triple rear camera (50MP + 48MP +12MP) and a front camera of 10.8MP. The battery of the device is 4926 mAh while the processor is Google Tensor G2.

On the other hand, the Pixel 7 (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage) currently costs Rs 59,999 on Flipkart. Some of the important features of the device include 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, triple rear camera (50MP + 12MP) and a front camera of 10.8MP. The battery of the device is 4270 mAh while the processor is Google Tensor G2.

  Published Date: November 13, 2022 4:56 PM IST
