Google Pixel 8 may feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor: Check details

Google's upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone lineup will reportedly feature an upgraded Samsung camera sensor, ISOCELL GN2, which features the staggered high dynamic range (HDR) functionality for better dynamic range in photos and videos. The existing Pixel phones use the ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor, which lacks Staggered HDR, reports SamMobile.

So, the Google Pixel 8 series is expected to use Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 as the primary sensor. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who usually reveals upcoming Google devices and features through an Android application package (APK) teardown process, has revealed that the latest version of Google's Camera Go application has gained support for the Staggered HDR feature.

The 'ISOCELL GN2' sensor gives improved image quality because of bigger pixels and Staggered HDR, the report said. In August, it was reported that Samsung was testing a next-generation Tensor chipset that was said to be the third-generation Google Tensor chipset that would power the Pixel 8 series. The development board of the chipset had the code name 'Ripcurrent,' and the chip itself was codenamed 'Zuma'.

Meanwhile, the unreleased Pixel Tablet is up for grabs on Facebook Marketplace for just $400, complete with the official charger and docking station. It comes with support for Material You that offers features like customised colour pallets, new colour variants based on wallpapers and lockscreen. The tablet features a front-facing camera embedded in the top bezel and a USB Type-C port on the left edge. Meanwhile, the dock features Google’s ‘G’ logo, a charging port at the back.

It comes with support for a stylus and is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It features a single rear camera and a punch-hole camera on the front at the center of the display. It is likely to be available in a white and black colour option.

