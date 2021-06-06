Google Pixel Buds A coming to India soon, to be available on Flipkart

Google Pixel Buds A India launch has been confirmed. The truly wireless earbuds aka Google Pixel Buds A is coming to India soon, the tech giant confirmed via an official tweet. The launch date, however, still remains a mystery. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched at $99: Here's how it differs from the regular variant

Besides confirming the India launch details, Google also revealed that the Pixel Buds A earbuds will be available on Flipkart once released. Unfortunately, we don't have the India launch or the release date of Google Pixel Buds A yet.

"Pixel Buds A-Series will be available on June 17th in the U.S. and Canada, and later in the year for other regions. In India, it will be available through Flipkart but we have no estimated timeline," said Google said this in response to a query from a user on Twitter.

Google is also yet to reveal the India price of Pixel Buds A truly wireless earbuds. In the global market, Pixel Buds A is priced at $99 (approximately Rs 7,200). This makes the Pixel Buds A much cheaper than the standard Pixel Buds, available at $179 (approximately Rs 13,000).

As for the availability, the new Pixel Buds A is currently available for pre-orders in the United States and Canada. The truly wireless earbuds will be made available in these countries starting June 17. The release date in India hasn’t been revealed yet.

The Google Pixel Buds A is available three colour options including olive green, white and grey. The company is yet to confirm which models will make it to the International markets including India.

Some of the key features of Google Pixel Buds A are support for hands-free “Hey Google” voice commands, IPX4 rating for water resistance, among others. Google claims, the Pixel Buds A can last up to five hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case. The company also claims that the device can last up to three hours on a 15-minute charge.

In terms of design, the Google Pixel Buds A look just similar to the Pixel Buds, which is great.