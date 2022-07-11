Google announced its upcoming Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds back in May at Google I/O 2022. The company has finally confirmed that the earbuds will launch in India this month. At the Google I/O 2022, the company also unveiled Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, 7a, Pixel Watch and Pixel tablet. Also Read - How to scan documents on Android: A step-by-step guide

Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds to launch in India on July 28

Made By Google handle on Instagram had posted an image of Pixel Buds Pro on its account with a caption that read, “With just ✌️ weeks until #PixelBuds Pro are available to pre-order, here’s an early look at these small buds built for big music.” Also Read - Google is finally bringing Chromecast with TV to India: Here’s how much it costs

To this, a user put up a query asking if they will be available in India as well. Google replied to this comment with the India launch date and pre-order dates. Google Pixel Buds Pro will launch in India on July 28 and will be available for pre-order on July 21.

As per the company’s official statement on Instagram, “Hi Rajdeep, thanks for reaching out. Pixel Buds Pro will be available on July 28, 2022 across 13 countries including India and pre-order opens on July 21 on the Google Store. Be sure to follow us for more news and updates!”

Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds specifications

The Google TWS earbuds Pixel Buds Pro will come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and runs on a 6-core audio custom-built chip. The earbuds, as claimed by the company, run on “Google algorithms to put the focus on your music — and nothing else.” The earbuds and the case are water-resistant as well.

Stay connected with #PixelBuds Pro 🎉 🗣 Access Google Assistant, hands-free*

✨ Switch between devices, seamlessly**

🗺 Translate 40 languages in real time***

⚡️ Listen for up to 11h or 7h with Active Noise Cancellation****#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/6qXkJpFbe6 — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

As per a statement by Google, “Silent Seal helps Pixel Buds Pro adapt to the shape of your ear, for better sound. Later this year, Pixel Buds Pro will also support spatial audio to put you in the middle of the action when watching a movie or TV show with a compatible device and supported content.”

In addition to this, the earbuds also come with support for multipoint connectivity, which enables Pixel Buds Pro to automatically switch between previously paired Bluetooth devices — including compatible laptops, tablets, TVs, and Android and iOS phones.

Google claims that the Buds Pro can last up to 7 hours with ANC on and 11 hours without ANC. With the case, it will offer a total of 20 hours with ANC and 31 hours without ANC. These buds also come with support for wireless charging.

The earbuds will be available in Charcoal, Fog, Coral and Lemongrass colour variants.

Notably, Google had previously announced that Pixel 6a will arrive this summer, chances are the handset might also debut alongside the earbuds on July 28.