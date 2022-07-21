Google launched its Pixel 6a handset and Pixel Buds Pro in India. The TWS earbuds have now been listed on Flipkart for pre-orders. For the unversed, the highlights of Google Pixel Buds Pro include up to 11 hours of music playback (7 hours with active noise cancellation turned on), Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal and its ability to automatically switch between two devices. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A could launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Google Pixel Buds Pro India pricing, availability

Google Pixel Buds Pro TWS earbuds are launched in India at 19,990. The earbuds will be available for purchase from Flipkart on July 28. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a is tipped to be priced at Rs 37,999 in India

The earbuds will be available in Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass colour variants. Also Read - This Android malware was caught stealing money from Play Store apps: Check list here

Google Pixel Buds Pro features, specifications

The Google TWS earbuds Pixel Buds Pro come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and runs on a 6-core audio custom-built chip. The earbuds, as claimed by the company, run on “Google algorithms to put the focus on your music — and nothing else.” The earbuds and the case are water-resistant as well.

As per a statement by Google, “Silent Seal helps Pixel Buds Pro adapt to the shape of your ear, for better sound. Later this year, Pixel Buds Pro will also support spatial audio to put you in the middle of the action when watching a movie or TV show with a compatible device and supported content.”

In addition to this, the earbuds also come with support for multipoint connectivity, which enables Pixel Buds Pro to automatically switch between previously paired Bluetooth devices — including compatible laptops, tablets, TVs, and Android and iOS phones.

Google claims that the Buds Pro can last up to 7 hours with ANC on and 11 hours without ANC. With the case, it will offer a total of 20 hours with ANC and 31 hours without ANC. These buds also come with support for wireless charging.