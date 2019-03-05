comscore
  Google Pixel devices and Essential Phone get March 2019 security patch
Google Pixel devices and Essential Phone get March 2019 security patch

Google has reportedly released the Android security patch update to all the Pixel devices it still supports.

March has just begun and Google has reportedly started rolling out the latest Android security patch for its Pixel smartphones and the Google Pixel C tablet. The search giant has rolled out a few functional patches for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The update reportedly brings the regular vulnerability fixes and improves startup times and responsiveness of the Pixel 3 series’ camera app.

The update also offers better storage performance, improved Bluetooth reliability, and better playback of encrypted media in some video apps, GSMArena reported. Furthermore, Pixel users can expect the update to roll out over-the-air in the coming days. Google has reportedly released the update to all the Pixel devices it still supports. To recall, Google launched its latest Pixel 3 series in October 2018 with an aluminum frame and a glass back.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5.5-inch full HD+ display along with 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood. Google has fused a single 12.2-megapixel rear camera along with the LED flash and a dual selfie camera on the front, consisting of an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel standard lens. It is backed by a 2,915mAh battery.

Besides, apart from Google Pixel devices, Essential Phone is also receiving the March security update. In addition, the good thing is that over the past few months, the company has consistently released Android security patches on the scheduled time, similar to Google. With the update, one will get the Digital Wellbeing features that the search giant revealed at its IO 2018 developer conference, as per the cited source. You might also witness a dashboard (which will display how you spend your time on the smartphone), app timers and Wind Down mode.

